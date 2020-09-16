As Japan’s next prime minister, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is to face an early, and difficult, leadership decision: whether to call a general election before his honeymoon with voters fades or wait and risk seeing ratings slide.
The decision would affect Suga’s chances of holding office beyond the remainder of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s term, which expires next year.
A successful early election might also help him gain momentum to push his agenda, including deregulation and smashing bureaucratic silos.
Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership poll on Monday, and the party’s parliamentary majority means he is virtually guaranteed to replace Abe, who is resigning after nearly eight years as prime minister because of illness.
Suga on Monday acknowledged that the question of timing for a lower house election was a tough call amid worries about COVID-19 and a slumping economy.
A poll for the powerful chamber must be held by late October next year.
Twelve years ago, then-Japanese prime minister Taro Aso was expected to call a snap election soon after taking office while his ratings were relatively high. He waited, his popularity declined and when he called an election in 2009, the LDP lost power for three years.
The memory of that trauma lingers, although the LDP’s opposition is far weaker now.
“There’s only a year left, so the timing of when to dissolve the lower house is a vexing problem,” Suga told a news conference on Monday after the LDP vote.
Speculation has swirled that Suga would call a lower house poll for as early as next month.
Aso, now minister of finance, yesterday said that an early election should be considered, because the Tokyo Olympics would be held next year.
Suga on Monday sounded cautious on the idea, saying that his priorities were to end the COVID-19 outbreak and revive the economy.
A robust LDP election performance would boost Suga’s chances of winning a full three-year term next year.
Long seen as more of a backroom operator than a top leader, Suga’s ratings have jumped since he began running for the LDP post.
Some party insiders fear that his rise could be short-lived.
“Mr Suga is good at making deals, but he’s not especially talented at answering questions in parliament,” said one LDP senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Scenarios floated for an early election include Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6, which is Suga’s birthday.
An early poll would also diminish chances the LDP would lose seats because the newly unified opposition would have less time to prepare.
“Objectively, it is certain that sooner is better for the LDP,” independent political analyst Atsuo Ito said.
Abe’s success in leading the LDP to big wins in six national elections — aided by a weak opposition and low turnout — was key to his tenure as the nation’s longest-serving prime minister. Before Abe, Japan suffered a succession of short-lived leaders.
The LDP’s junior coalition partner, Komeito, is against an early election, and opinion polls show the public is more focused on steps to fight COVID-19 and reboot the economy than going to the polls.
Voter surveys measuring Suga’s popularity after he takes office following today’s parliamentary vote could guide the decision.
“It’s true calls in the LDP for an early election are growing, but Suga is cautious,” said Tomoaki Iwai, a professor at Nihon University, a private research university in Tokyo. “We have to see the opinion polls.”
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he