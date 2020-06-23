The broad leaves and delicate purple flowers floating on the Euphrates look breathtaking — but they are suffocating the waterways of Iraq, celebrated as the “land of the two rivers.”
The water hyacinth, nicknamed the “Nile flower” in Iraq, is an invasive plant native to South America’s Amazon basin that has ravaged ecosystems across the world, from Sri Lanka to Nigeria.
The fast-spreading pest poses a special risk in Iraq, one of the world’s hottest countries that is already suffering from regular droughts and shrinking water resources due to overuse, pollution and upstream river dams.
Photo: AFP
The exotic flower was introduced to Iraq just two decades ago as a decorative plant, but now the mighty Tigris and Euphrates rivers are being choked by its rapid spread.
Its glossy leaves form a thick cover, absorbing up to 5 liters of water per plant per day and blocking sunlight and oxygen vital to the aquatic life below.
That has made the hyacinth a formidable floral foe for Iraq’s fishers, who sell hauls of river carp in local markets to those cooking masgouf, a national delicacy.
Because of the infestation, carp are dying and fishing nets get caught in the tangle of flat leaves, roots and flowers that also hampers boat travel.
“Our livelihoods are gone, all because of this Nile flower,” said Jallab al-Sharifi, a fisherman in the southern province of Dhi Qar who makes his living on the Euphrates.
Another fisherman east of Baghdad who works the Tigris said his haul had dropped by as much as half.
The hyacinths have also affected Iraqi farmers who already struggle with low water levels due to a series of dams built further upstream in Turkey and Iran.
The thick floating vegetation draws down water levels and clogs irrigation channels leading to agricultural fields.
“During this harvest, our vegetable sales in the local market were down by a third,” said Ahmed Yasser, a farmer in a village near Kut, east of Baghdad.
The hyacinth causes another type of pressure — a 100 square meter patch can weigh up to 5 tonnes, putting major strain on dilapidated riverside infrastructure, Iraqi officials warn.
In the village of al-Badaa, the thick columns of a brick bridge that once spanned a wide stretch of the Euphrates are now covered by hyacinths.
A dam further upstream encloses a swamp-like patch of land also covered by the plant.
If the flowers are not removed, “the bridge and dam of al-Badaa will collapse,” said Jalil al-Abboudi, the village sheikh.
“And if they collapse, the whole water supply system will collapse,” he said.
That would deprive vast regions — all the way to Iraq’s southernmost province of Basra — of the fragile water resources their ecosystems and economies rely on.
Iraq’s oil-dependent economy is already projected to shrink by nearly 10 percent this year, according to the World Bank.
A health crisis sparked by a shortage of safe drinking water in the south hospitalized about 100,000 people in 2018.
Locals blame authorities for what they say have been years of neglect and insufficient maintenance.
“The lack of action by the ministry of water resources, and the fact that there have been no renovations of infrastructure, caused an invasion that reached potable water reserves,” al-Abboudi said.
Saleh Hadi, head of research at Dhi Qar’s agriculture directorate, said that the ministry was well aware of the dangers and working hard to mitigate them.
“The ministry of water resources is working to combat this plant mechanically by uprooting it from irrigation channels,” he said.
The perennial predicament this year has been made even worse because of the COVId-19 pandemic.
Under normal conditions, Iraqi villagers along the banks of the Euphrates pluck out the plants by hand instead of using a chemical agent that would destroy the delicate ecosystem.
This year, a countrywide lockdown imposed to stem COVID-19 infections has allowed the hyacinth to spread mostly unhampered.
Some vigilantes are defying the curfew to fight the parasitic flower which they see as a bigger threat to their livelihoods than the pandemic.
While villagers are sneaking out to uproot the plants by hand, Mohammed Kuwaysh, an environmental activist and member of a farming cooperative, is thinking even bigger.
His collective raised about US$800 from local farmers to equip small speedboats to clear waterways by cutting hyacinths en masse.
“The government isn’t listening, which allowed this flower to spread like wildfire,” Kuwaysh said.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive