The non-fungible token or NFT has taken the No 1 spot in the annual ranking of the contemporary art world’s most influential movers and shakers — marking the first time a non-human entity has topped the list.
ERC-721, the specification for the “non-fungible token” on the Ethereum block-chain, tops the 20th Power 100 list published by ArtReview, after a year in which it upended the art market by bringing together contemporary art and millennial meme culture.
ArtReview said NFTs had given rise to a whole new generation of collectors and allowed artists to find ways around the traditional gatekeepers of the market.
Photo: AFP
“NFTs have turbocharged a new crossover between pop culture and contemporary art, even if you can’t avoid the fact that the NFT explosion is driven by a feverish speculation over cryptocurrencies,” JJ Charlesworth, editor at ArtReview, said.
“But the broader principle behind NFTs is perhaps more important — the idea of digital assets and virtual collectibles are a seductive prospect for artists making art in an increasingly online, virtual culture, and won’t be going away any time soon.”
The most valuable NFT to date is a collage by digital artist Beeple, which sold for ￡50.3m (US$66.9 million) at Christie’s in March. Musician Grimes sold a collection of digital artworks for almost US$6 million, while the original photo behind the 2005 Disaster Girl meme sold for US$473,000. Collins Dictionary even made NFT its word of the year.
Following the Black Lives Matter movement last year, the new Power 100 list reflects the degree to which ideas rather than specific artworks reflect a shift in the industry.
At No 2 is the anthropologist Anna Tsing, and No 3 are Indonesian collective ruangrupa, who champion collaborative practice and will next year curate the Documenta 15 exhibition in Kassel, Germany. American artist Theaster Gates is at No 4, followed by German visual artist Anne Imhof at No 5.
The list also speaks to the art world’s inherent contradictions. While NFTs and cryptocurrencies have been criticized for their environmental impact, the past year has seen artists, curators and galleries reflect on the climate crisis and capitalism.
Among these are Indigenous Australian collective Karrabing Film Collective (No 8), curator Lucia Pietroiusti (13) and artist Olafur Eliasson (15).
Artists whose work relates to the manifold injustices raised by the BLM movement continued to feature heavily. At No 9 is Carrie Mae Weems, whose photographs and installations address Black female subjectivity, and at 11 is Kara Walker, whose work also tackles issues of race, gender and violence.
Achille Mbembe (14), Felwine Sarr and Benedicte Savoy (16) and Koyo Kouoh (38) have all led the calls for the restitution of looted objects to their places of origin.
Mark Rappolt, editor-in-chief of ArtReview, said there were “significantly fewer” western museums on the list this year, which in part reflects the reality that they are no longer driving the dialogue about contemporary art so much as reacting to it.
“This may in turn reflect the slower pace of their processes or bureaucracies, but also the extent to which efforts to initiate dialogues about restitution, race and gender are coming from outside rather than within established orders,” he said.
The list was compiled by 30 unnamed panelists and collaborators from around the world. Previous number-ones have included Damien Hirst, the artistic director of the Serpentine, Hans-Ulrich Obrist and the German artist Hito Steyerl.
THE POWER 100 TOP 10
1 ERC-721
2 Anna L Tsing
3 ruangrupa
4 Theaster Gates
5 Anne Imhof
6 Fred Moten
7 Cao Fei
8 Karrabing Film Collective
9 Carrie Mae Weems
10 David Graeber and David Wengrow
This month saw the online launch of an English-language book that it is hoped will enhance Taiwan studies at universities in Europe and further afield, providing a wider audience with unique insight into a field of study that is attracting increasing attention. Taiwan’s Contemporary Indigenous Peoples is the result of a lecture series at London’s Centre of Taiwan Studies, part of the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. These talks on issues related to Taiwanese Aborigines formed the basis of the new publication, the whole project facilitated by a grant from Taipei’s Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines
Imagine if poor people were polled on why they drove beat up old cars. Imagine if that poll had several answers, which were “might want a better car if possible,” “want a better car as soon as possible,” “waiting on it” and “don’t want a better car.” Imagine if most people answered “waiting on it” and then, disregarding all other data, from that a scholar concluded that most poor people don’t want to drive a better car. That conclusion is absurd, and yet that is one we have seen again and again in describing the preferences of Taiwanese for the
Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 Every time Chu Chen (朱震) flew deep into enemy territory, he knew there was a good chance he wasn’t coming back. With two-thirds of the Black Bat Squadron — 148 members — perishing between 1953 and 1967, the odds were not on his side. Chu had several brushes with death during his six years with the CIA-supported Bats, once surviving only because his Chinese attacker ran out of ammunition. But he pulled through each time and completed a total of 33 missions, the squadron’s second highest. He lived to the age of 86, receiving a presidential
For those who’d like to know more about Taiwan’s history, but lack the time or inclination to crack open a book, Formosa Files might just be a godsend. Launched on Sept. 6, the podcast is intended to be a highly accessible yet in-depth look at key events over the past 400 years. So far, it’s picked up listeners in 20 countries. Formosa Files kicked off with an episode devoted to George Psalmanazar, a wandering hoaxer who, despite his blond hair and never having left Europe, managed in the first decade of the 18th century to convince members of London’s elite that