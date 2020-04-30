Since the appearance of COVID-19, Taiwanese expats living in the United Kingdom have had to face their share of adverse situations.
Racism was the first thing to rear its ugly head, as the new virus has been closely associated with China, and East Asia as a whole, in the collective imagination.
“I was wearing a face mask on my way to do my grocery shopping when a man approached me quietly and shouted ‘virus’ in my face. I was too scared to fight back, so I asked him to leave me alone and hurried to reach my destination. Since then, I have been avoiding going shopping in off-peak times and I do not dare wear a mask when I am alone on the street,” said Liang Min-hsuan (梁敏萱), who is living in London.
Photo: AP
Even finding a face mask of a good standard has nonetheless proven to be difficult in the UK, and scams are plentiful.
“I could find face masks online, but for an expensive price,” said Yu Chi-yi (余治儀), a student at King’s College in London. “I paid ￡62 (NT$ 2,314) for 10 masks that seemed standard but were actually substandard.”
Since then, she has decided to order face masks directly from Taiwan, despite the cost and delay for the delivery.
Photo: AFP
Similarly, it has become more and more complicated to purchase Taiwanese food in the UK. Liang noticed at the beginning of the lockdown that people were panic buying instant noodles and frozen food in Asian supermarkets in London, so that they were running out of stock.
Yu told the Taipei Times that online Asian shops had also run out of stock, and that delivery times were often very long.
However, some, like Tsai Yun-jui (蔡昀叡), a music teacher in Durham in the north east of England, has been skipping Taiwanese food altogether.
Because he does not have the necessary material at home, Tsai also had to stop offering online lectures at the beginning of the lockdown, and has been furloughed, along with 4 million other workers in the UK.
IMPACT ON STUDENTS
Students have been particularly affected by the spread of the pandemic, as universities in the UK have decided to move their courses online, but Taiwanese students are trying to stay positive nonetheless.
“A substantial amount of the learning material was already online,” said Tsai Zhi-wei (蔡至維), an architecture student. “However, the tutors are overworked as they also need to deal with house chores or to look after their children.”
“Learning at home is a bit awkward and you cannot talk with your classmates, but it also saves time as I do not need to commute everyday anymore,” said Lee Chiung-hsien (李炯憲), a student at Newcastle University.
With more than 161,000 cases and over 21,000 deaths as of press time, the UK is the globe’s fifth most impacted country by the coronavirus.
“I think the UK sprung into action too late. It took the government too long to decide whether to enforce a lockdown or not. It is precisely because of this delay that we have reached the situation where we are now — where COVID is no longer containable,” said Tsai Ting-Yu (蔡亭玉), a Taiwanese doctor in Norwich in the east of England.
A consequence of this delay is that hospitals have been overwhelmed and quickly have run out of supplies, so that the priority has been given to the most serious cases.
“I am worried that if I catch the disease, I won’t be able to get proper treatment in the UK, because they only treat the most severe cases. But it’s too late to fly back to Taiwan anyway,” said Tsai Zhi-wei.
In spite of everything, the situation in the UK is slowly improving. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that there are “real signs that we are passing through the peak,” as hospitals are seeing fewer admissions and fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
“I am glad to see that everything is starting to become more stable and to see people helping each other during this tough time,” said Hsu Chia-yuan (許嘉元), a resident of Colchester in Essex.
With increasing signs that the lockdown will be easing in the near future, these expats hope that their home away from home will soon return to normal.
It’s a question I’ve posed to government officials and run through search engines, but I haven’t been able to get a satisfactory answer: Who or what is Taiwan’s largest landowner? Local media reports on the subject tend to focus on tycoons who own slices of downtown Taipei, or on deities such as Matsu (媽祖). In 2011, it was reported that more than 2,300 land-title certificates (presumably those of religious buildings) bore the names of gods or goddesses, and that the authorities had ordered temple management committees to show ownership by legal persons, or risk losing their real estate. I’ve long
We hand the waitress the key with the number 30 on it, and she leads us to the “secret room.” It’s darkly lit, the walls adorned with paintings that incorporate colorful designer vibrators, and towels emblazoned with suggestive phrases hanging from racks. “This is Anita, she is the only staff here whom you can touch however you want,” the waitress says while pointing to a bathtub against a back wall. I grope the rubbery, lifeless sex doll, and that was the highlight of the experience at The Room Bistro (房間餐酒), a sex-toy themed establishment. Okay, the food was pretty decent, but
April 27 to May 3 Thousands of passengers arrived at train stations across Taiwan on May 1, 1988, only to find that the nation’s railroad system had been shut down. Signs were posted at the entrances and ticket counters stating, “The drivers have taken the day off, no trains will be running today.” People then flooded the bus stations. The now-defunct Taiwan Motor Transport added 82 departures from Yilan to Taipei, but it still wasn’t enough to accommodate all the customers. Private vans and taxis swooped in, making a quick buck by charging up to three times the normal rate. Banciao
The Celebrity Solstice was given a civic reception when it docked in Newcastle in 2014. The lord mayor wore his robes and chains and personally welcomed passengers to the city; such was the pageantry required for a destination to impress the cruise industry in the hope of sharing in some of its spoils. Thousands lined the waterfront in Darwin, Brisbane and Sydney to glimpse the Ovation of the Seas — the largest cruise liner to operate in Australia — when it first docked in those cities. This month those same ships, along with about a dozen more, were ordered to leave Australian