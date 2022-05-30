The nation’s economy expanded 3.14 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) data showed on Friday. That was higher than a previous estimate from late last month of 3.06 percent. From a quarter-on-quarter perspective, first-quarter GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.06 percent compared with the previous estimate for an expansion of 1.56 percent. The upward revision is in line with market expectations, as robust exports and stable private investment offset a sluggish recovery in domestic consumption, the DGBAS said.
However, the official estimate for full-year GDP growth has been revised downward when compared with last month’s estimate. The DGBAS now expects GDP growth to come in at 3.91 percent, lower than its previous estimate of 4.42 percent. This is also in line with market expectations that full-year GDP would be adjusted downward in light of growing macroeconomic headwinds and a surge in the number of local COVID-19 cases. The agency also raised its forecast for the consumer price index to 2.67 percent for this year, up from a previous forecast of 1.93 percent, to the highest level in 14 years.
Taiwan’s overall economic fundamentals remain good compared with other major global economies on the back of trade and manufacturing momentum. Nevertheless, outside factors could weaken the nation’s growth momentum. These include inflationary pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s economic slowdown and renewed supply chain disruptions due to its rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, and monetary policy tightening in advanced economies, which has piled pressure on emerging markets in terms of fund outflows.
Although exports last month increased 18.8 percent year-on-year — the 22nd consecutive month of annual growth — to reach a record high for the same month, and industrial production also rose 7.33 percent year-on-year last month to mark its best April performance, some economic data have shown that the effects of rising global inflation, China’s lockdowns and the local COVID-19 outbreak have gradually affected Taiwan’s economy.
For instance, the number of workers on unpaid leave continued to rise last month, with a monthly increase of 31,000 employees who worked less than 35 hours per week, although the unemployment rate dropped just 0.04 percentage points to 3.62 percent. Meanwhile, sales at restaurants, beverage shops and food service providers dipped 5.8 percent year-on-year, and 11.1 percent month-on-month, ending six consecutive months of growth.
Export orders — a critical gauge of how exports are likely to perform in the following one to three months — also fell 5.5 percent last month from a year earlier, the first annual contraction in two years, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.
In another sign of a slowing economy, the composite index of economic indicators fell last month for the fourth consecutive month, the National Development Council said on Friday.
With rising consumer prices, a slump in the domestic service sector and an increase in the number of furloughed workers, some people’s lives are becoming increasingly difficult, and the government should propose countermeasures. Last week, the Cabinet approved a new subsidy and relief fund of NT$34.56 billion (US$1.18 billion) to support people and sectors hit by the pandemic. The fund is to go toward wage subsidies, vocational training, rent waivers, loan extensions and stimulus spending.
The aid needs to get into people’s pockets in a more timely and efficient manner without being delayed by red tape. Moreover, if inflation pressure persists while the economy is slowing, the central bank must be prudent in its monetary policy maneuvering.
During a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday, US President Joe Biden for the third time intimated that the US would take direct military action to defend Taiwan should China attack. Responding to a question from a reporter — Would Washington be willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan? — Biden replied with an unequivocal “Yes.” As per Biden’s previous deviations from the script of the US’ longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity” — maintaining a deliberately nebulous position over whether the US would intervene militarily in the event of a conflagration between Taiwan and
US President Joe Biden has done it again — for the third time in the past nine months he has stated that the US will defend Taiwan. And for the third time, his administration officials have rushed to “clarify” that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed” and Washington still follows its “one China policy.” That is the same scenario that played out with two other presidents. When asked the question posed to Biden in 2001, then-US president George W. Bush said Washington would do “whatever it took” to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. In 2020, then-US president Donald Trump
Five thousand miles from Ukraine, an island nation with a population of 23.9 million is closely watching Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine. As the rhetoric “Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow” resonates across Taiwanese and international social media, many international relations pundits have reflected upon the likelihood of China launching a military invasion of Taiwan. For those with a less pessimistic viewpoint, Beijing is more likely just going to step up its intimidation of Taipei. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders’ calculations about attacking Taiwan “are political decisions that Moscow’s actions will not influence,” said David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on
Former US presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all met with the Dalai Lama. The only recent former president who never met him is Donald Trump. Tibetans living in exile in India are divided into two main groups — the Central Tibetan Administration headed by the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Youth Congress, which seeks Tibetan independence. There is also a group so fully integrated into India that it serves as a special operations unit called the Special Frontier Force, which cannot wait to get its hands on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. An important thing