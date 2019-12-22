Agencies

JAPAN

Seoul trade limit lifted

The government has lifted curbs on the export of a key microchip material to South Korea, news reports said yesterday, days before the leaders of the two countries meet in their first formal talks for more than a year. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday removed photoresists — used to coat semiconductor circuit boards — from Tokyo’s export restrictions against Seoul, the Asahi Shimbun and other reports said. The country in July tightened export controls on three materials essential to key products of South Korean tech companies after a series of South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced labor victims.

UNITED STATES

Trump touts talk with Xi

President Donald Trump touted a “very good talk” on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on a deal to resolve their trade dispute, while Chinese media said Xi had complained about US interference in Hong Kong and elsewhere. Trump tweeted that China “already started large scale” increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal. However, he did not give a date for when the so-called “phase one” agreement would actually be signed. “Formal signing being arranged,” he said. Xi welcomed the progress, state news agency Xinhua reported.

UNITED STATES

Woman runs over teenager

A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said on Friday. Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack, but is expected to make a full recovery. Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her sports utility vehicle onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community of Clive and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game, Clive Police Chief Mike Venema told a news conference. Franklin then fled the scene.

UNITED STATES

Family finds owl in tree

A Georgia family got a real hoot from its Christmas tree: More than a week after they bought it, they discovered a live owl nestled among its branches. Katie McBride Newman said on Friday that she and her daughter spotted the bird on Thursday last week. They had bought the 3m-tall tree from a Home Depot, brought it back to their Atlanta area home and decorated it with lights and, coincidentally, owl ornaments. “It was surreal, but we weren’t really freaked out about it,” McBride Newman said. The family called a nonprofit nature center to help them release the animal.

COLOMBIA

Uber to halt operations

Uber has been told to immediately suspend its ride-sharing services in the country, the industry and commerce authority announced on Friday, citing unfair competition laws. The US tech giant has about 2 million active users in the country, and about 88,000 drivers. The ruling, which is subject to an appeal, follows a lawsuit by a group of taxi drivers who have accused the company of unfair business practices. The head of the Industry and Commerce Department — which regulates the market — said that the company must cease operations immediately, citing “unfair competition” and a “significant advantage” over older and more traditional taxi services.