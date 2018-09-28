Highways and Byways: Dadaocheng beyond Dihua Street

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

It’s a place shaped by foreign trade, yet one of the most “Taiwanese” parts of Taipei. The merchants of Dadaocheng (大稻埕) — to use the post-World War II Mandarin pronunciation of a neighborhood previously known as Twatutia — grew rich after tea-sippers as far away as New York developed a taste for oolongs grown in the hills of Taiwan.

Almost everyone who’s spent time in Taiwan has taken a look at Dihua Street (迪化街), a thoroughfare rightfully famous for its ornate shop-houses. Because so many of the businesses here specialize in dried fruits and mushrooms, Chinese medicines and other traditional items seldom wrapped in plastic, even the shortest of strolls is an olfactory and visual pleasure.

Not everyone likes crowds, however, and Dihua Street can get very crowded. Setting arbitrary boundaries for Dadaocheng — Ningxia Road (寧夏路) in the east, Minquan West Road (民權西路) to the north, Civic Boulevard (市民大道) on the southern edge, and naturally the Tamsui River (淡水河) to the west — I set off on foot from Taipei Main Station. My hope: That I would find cultural and architectural gems that I could enjoy without clashing elbows or risking death by YouBike.

My zigzag route started at the southern end of Xining North Road (西寧北路), where the Dadaocheng Pioneering Monument (大稻埕開埠紀念碑) stands on the sidewalk just outside Municipal Zhongxiao Junior High School (市立忠孝國中). Erected in 1985, this handsome black slab bears, on the side facing the traffic, the characters Qing Dadaocheng Shang Bu (清大稻埕商埠, “[Site of] the Qing-era Dadaocheng Commercial Port”).

TEA MERCHANTS

The reverse states a few well-known historical facts. In 1853, a group of merchants and their families originally from Fujian’s Tongan County were forced to leave what’s now called Wanhua District (萬華) in south-western Taipei. They relocated downriver to Dadaocheng (the toponym means “big open space for drying rice”), a location less convenient for trading with the interior, but more accessible for oceangoing vessels.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE Dadaocheng isn’t super-convenient to reach by Taipei Metro, the nearest stations being Daqiaotou on the Orange Line and Beimen on the Green Line. Consider arriving by bus 215, 223 or 302.



In 1869, Dadaocheng-based tea sellers broke into the international market, and Wanhua was soon eclipsed as a center of commerce. For the families that had fled Wanhua, overtaking that town surely brought a degree of satisfaction.

One of the leading tea traders was Lee Chun-sheng (李春生, 1838-1924), and from the monument I made my way north along Guide Street (貴德街) to an 83-year-old church that bears Lee’s name. In visual terms, Lee Chun-sheng Memorial Presbyterian Church (李春生紀念教堂) isn’t Taiwan’s most interesting Christian places of worship. It’s kept locked between services, and many of the windows have been bricked up.

The church is at number 44; across the street at numbers 51 and 53 are the Qianqiu Street Shophouses (千秋街店屋), a two-story structure where tea was packed and stored; Qianqiu Street is the old name of this stretch of Guide Street.

Because the Tamsui River flooded from time to time, the ground floor of the shophouses and some newer buildings nearby is substantially above street level. The corner part of the shophouse block has been renovated and (judging by the sign outside) turned into a venue for cultural-creative industry startups. The remainder, unfortunately, is falling into ruin.

In better condition, yet showing its age, is the Chen Tian-lai Residence (陳天來故居) at number 73. The man who commissioned the construction of this imposing house lived from 1872 to 1939. He made his fortune by exporting tea to Southeast Asia, then diversified into restaurants and theaters in Taipei. He was a patron of Taipei Confucius Temple (臺北孔廟).