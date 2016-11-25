Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

On display at IT Park Gallery are Hsiao Chu-fang’s (蕭筑方) playful and harried sketches of people going about their daily lives. Wink Wink (眨眨) explores the speed of contemporary life in the city — particularly how everything seems to move by in the blink of an eye. Expressions are slapped onto faces with seemingly little thought and characters are painted with what seems to be a mix of child-like idealism and a matter-of-fact kind of indifference. Although her sketches seem tongue-in-cheek, even a little skittish, they are still valuable observations, or rather, useful fragments which the viewer can piece together to form a greater picture.

■ IT Park Gallery (伊通公園), 2F-3F, 41 Yitong St, Taipei City (台北市伊通街41號2-3樓), tel: (02) 2507-7243. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Until Dec. 3

The works of Spanish cartoonist Joan Cornella, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek brand of black humor, are on view at Hushan 1914 Creative Park, in Joan Cornella: A Solo Exhibition. Because of the sensitive nature of the drawings — decapitated heads, bloodied corpses, little old ladies being beaten up — children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Behind the farce and the surrealism, Cornella has a lot to say about hot-topic issues plaguing society today, including gun violence, hate crimes and even selfie culture. Indeed, his selfie comics are some of his most poignant, particularly the one with a couple attempting to pose for a picture but at the end of their selfie stick is a gun. Hopefully it’ll make visitors think twice about wielding their selfie stick at this exhibition.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Warehouse 5B, 1 Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號), tel: (02) 2358 1914. Open daily from 10am to 9pm, admission: NT$200

■ Until Dec. 11

Lin Wang-tin (林旺廷) probably identifies with the saying, “good things come in small packages.” Miniature Things (微物), which opens at Waley Art tomorrow, is a series of Lin’s video installations showing minute-sized models of buildings and cityscapes — with details such as people running or canoeing — constructed in a surrealist manner. It appears that Lin is trying to dissect life and human behavior. How do we interact with our surroundings, natural and manmade? How is personal and public space negotiated? What makes us human? These are all questions that can arise when viewing Lin’s videos. Of course, like any good work of art, there is no definitive answer, but forcing us to step back and observe how minuscule our place in the world is definitely helps with putting things in perspective.

■ Waley Art (水谷藝術), 6, Ln 322, Wanda Rd, Taipei City (萬大路322巷6號), tel: (02) 2301-1821. Open daily from 10am to 8pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Dec. 18

Chinese calligrapher-turned-sculptor Lu Zhengyuan (盧征遠) is back with a new solo exhibition at Chini Gallery. The Fringe of Consciousness (意識邊緣) features an exhaustive collection of Lu’s colorful, paint-splattered canvases as well as his marble sculptures of garbage bags and pillows. Though Lu’s artwork lacks a definitive style — some of his paintings are eerily realistic while others are purely abstract — what binds it all together is perhaps a sense of humor that he infuses in to all his work. Something always seems to be out of place, for example, a wine glass in the middle of a fruit platter, or a feather resting on a pillow. Perhaps his message is that if we tune in more, we would realize that nothing is what it seems.