Highlight: Taipei Movie and Toy Convention

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

From Disney to local creative teams such as Sacred Area Era (聖域紀元), movie, comic and animation-related industries will descend on Taipei this weekend for the inaugural Taipei Movie and Toy Convention (台北電影玩具展), which, according to its Web site, aims to create an extravaganza that will compare to San Diego’s Comic-Con International and Japan’s Wonder Festival.

In addition to the more than 20,000 products on display in themed areas, there will also be numerous activities, including a Disney and Star Wars-themed cosplay contest and runway show. There will also be screenings of the anime film Gundam The Origin as well as Golden Harvest Award shorts, chances to interact with life-sized Minions from Despicable Me and presentations by Taiwanese comic and anime artists.

While it’s too late to sign up for the cosplay contest, dressing up is still encouraged. The first 50 costumed visitors to arrive before noon each day will receive a special gift.

■ The convention runs from 10am to 6pm today through Monday at Taipei World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 1 (台北世界貿易中心展覽大樓一館), 5, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路五段五號).

■ The cosplay contest is at 10:30am tomorrow

■ Admission is NT$150. For more information, visit: moviextoy.com.tw (Chinese)