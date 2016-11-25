Highlight: Latin American Food and Music Festival

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

After an overwhelming turnout at their May market, the Latin American Food and Music Festival returns on Sunday. Organized by the Foundation of Latino Residents in Taiwan, there will be lots of food, including Colombian empanadas, Mexican chimichangas and Honduran enchiladas.

The pinata will be back in the children’s corner, and for adults, there will also be live music (salsa, bachata, merengue and reggae) by new Taiwan-based Latin band, Last Minute.

The festival will also host, for the first time, a Miss Latina Taiwan contest. Contestants hail from all nationalities and the only requirements are that they speak Spanish and demonstrate knowledge about Latin American culture. The winner will be selected by a jury consisting of Taiwanese and expats.

■ Sunday from 12pm to 8pm at Pipe Live Music, 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號).

■ Admission fee is NT$150 which comes with a lucky draw raffle. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/229330310766397