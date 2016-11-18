Highlight: Free Draw

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

If there’s any venue that knows how to throw a party in Taichung, it’s Lei Gallery. The non-profit, artist-run gallery has hosted fashion shows and book binding parties in the past and tomorrow afternoon is the launch of their “Free Draw” events.

Everyone is welcome to attend and participants will be modeling for each other. There’s no need to be an expert — you can simply doodle if you want. Though drawing boards are provided and admission is free, participants should bring their own paper and pens and pencils. Food and wine are welcome to keep the creative juices flowing.

The gallery also hopes to host closed-door figure drawing sessions with professional models in the future.

■ Tomorrow from 3pm to 6pm at Lei Gallery, 37, Ln 50 Jingcheng Rd, Taichung City (台中市精誠路50巷37號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1682165765428483