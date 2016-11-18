Home / Features
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: Free Draw

By Dana Ter  /  Staff reporter

All are welcome to participate in tomorrow’s “Free Draw” session at Lei Gallery in Taichung — just bring your own paper and drawing implements.

Photo courtesy of Anne Paceo

If there’s any venue that knows how to throw a party in Taichung, it’s Lei Gallery. The non-profit, artist-run gallery has hosted fashion shows and book binding parties in the past and tomorrow afternoon is the launch of their “Free Draw” events.

Everyone is welcome to attend and participants will be modeling for each other. There’s no need to be an expert — you can simply doodle if you want. Though drawing boards are provided and admission is free, participants should bring their own paper and pens and pencils. Food and wine are welcome to keep the creative juices flowing.

The gallery also hopes to host closed-door figure drawing sessions with professional models in the future.

■ Tomorrow from 3pm to 6pm at Lei Gallery, 37, Ln 50 Jingcheng Rd, Taichung City (台中市精誠路50巷37號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1682165765428483

This story has been viewed 154 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top