Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Taipei Story Slam is back for another evening of competitive storytelling. Held on Thursday at Sappho Live, a jazz club, story tellers are given seven minutes to tell a true, personal story fitting a pre-assigned theme that will be judged by people chosen randomly from the audience. Storytellers will be judged on their ability to adhere to the seven-minute time frame, tell the story without the use of notes or props, apply the theme in a way whereby the story has a conflict and a resolution. The storyteller with the top score will go on to compete against this year’s other winners in the GrandSLAM Championship. E-mail the venue a short pitch (3-5 sentences) of your story to taipeistoryslam@gmail.com

■ B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號 B1), tel: (02) 2700-5411. On the Net: www.sappholive.com

■ Show starts at 9pm

■ Entrance is NT$200

Contemporary

Pop rock band io (io樂團) will jam it up on Sunday at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 7pm

■ Admission is NT$1,000. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Hello Nico mixes pop, alt rock with electronic sounds tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Shogaze band Manic Sheep, indie rock trio Sunset Rollercoaster (落日飛車) and Japan’s Siamese Cats play tomorrow. On Monday, UK J-pop and dancehall trio Kero Kero Bonito will share the venue with Taiwan’s Meuko Meuko and Sue Wei-an (蘇偉安), guitarist for indie pop outfit Freckles (雀斑). Tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, Germany’s Moritz von Oswald will play a techno set. He will be joined by Toska, Jonas Landwehr and Argand Plane, among others. Tomorrow it is an evening of “deep fried house” with house, techno and disco by Yoshi Nori, Minijay, Chida, Bezier and Artur8.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows are tonight at 8pm, 7:30pm tomorrow and 8pm on Monday; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm.

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$600 tonight, NT$800 tomorrow and NT$500 Monday; Korner tickets cost NT$600 tonight and NT$450 tomorrow, available online through thewall.tw

It is a night of jazz on Sunday with Naughty Swing at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei. On Monday it’s psychedelic folk/grunge combo W.S.S.M. (午休失眠) and DSPS.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show starts Sunday at 7:30pm and Monday at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$450 on Sunday and NT$400 on Monday. Tickets for the venue’s concerts can be purchased online through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Alternative rock and punk are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver with Japan’s Bacho and Jinny Oops, and Taiwan’s Gonzo and B.B. Bomb. Tomorrow the blood pressure will rise with some post hardcore and post-punk as Japan’s Redsheer and Wombscape kick off its Taiwan tour, with support from Flower Dregs (花渣), US:WE and Thesameday (平凡生活). On Sunday it’s straight up alternative rock with Plan-D and Contrary Think (逆思樂團).

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei