Piecing together a seldom-discussed past

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Ernest Clayton, who served in the UK’s 125th anti-tank regiment royal artillery during World War II, was not fond of curry rice. The dish was one of his son Mike’s favorites, who often wondered about his father’s aversion to it.

It wasn’t until after Ernest passed away in 2001 that Mike read his war diary and found out that meager portions of rice and stew was almost all his father had to eat during almost three years as a prisoner of war (POW) in Taiwan under the Japanese. Being forced to perform hard labor and often beaten, Mike says that in the diary, his father seemed very happy whenever there was different food, such as when pork innards were added to the stew on Christmas Day, 1942.

Arriving in Taiwan on Saturday, Mike saw his father’s name on the Taiwan POW memorial near the Kinkaseki camp in New Taipei City’s Jinguashi (金瓜石) for the first time on Sunday.

“You’re not quite sure what you’re going to think. And then you see his name, it brings tears to your eyes,” he tells the Taipei Times.

Mike and two other children of former Taiwan POWs visited Taiwan for the first time last week to participate in the Taiwan POW Memorial Society’s Remembrance Day service at the Kinkaseki memorial. They also toured several of the 14 POW camps that stretch from the north coast to Kaohsiung, which combined held approximately 4,350 Allied prisoners captured from various battlegrounds. More than 10 percent died in captivity due to harsh conditions.

NEVER TALK ABOUT IT

Most of these World War II soldiers are no longer alive, but their descendants, looking for answers to a past their fathers seldom discussed, continue to visit Taiwan — mostly after stumbling across the society’s Web site.

Caroline Little says her father, Andrew Hiddleston of the 155th Field Regiment Royal Artillery, would encourage her to visit Malaya (today’s continental Malaysia and Singapore), telling her of all the beautiful things to see. He was captured by the Japanese during the fall of Singapore.

“He would have never advised me to come to Taiwan, because his memory here was not [positive],” Little says.

In November 1942, Hiddleston was transferred to Kinkaseki to work at the Japanese Empire’s largest copper mine. The only time he would open up about this period was on Remembrance Day, when he would attend the local memorial service and reminisce with other veterans. But he mostly talked about the interesting things he saw, such as underground rainbow-colored pools (from petrol) and the stalagmites and stalactites in the mines.

“Once I got older, I realized he didn’t want to talk about it and I stopped asking about it,” she says. “We knew that he didn’t have enough food, and that was it.”

Robert Forrester of the Indian Army Corps of Clerks also toiled in Kinkaseki. As the threat of an Allied invasion grew, the prisoners were moved inland to Kukutsu, located south of Sindian District (新店). Taiwan POW Society founder Michael Hurst writes on its Web site that this was basically an extermination camp, with conditions even worse than that of Kinkaseki.

Unlike Hiddleston, Forrester told his daughter Joy Sheldon about his suffering.

“From the few things he said … [I knew] obviously how cruel the [Japanese and Taiwanese] guards were,” she says. “How they had very little rest … the guards would come through and wake them up and beat them on any excuse.”