TLDC ventures start to bear fruit

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) yesterday posted net income of NT$475 million (US$16.3 million) for last year, nearly double its 2016 income, as investments in different parts of the nation started to bear fruit.

The results translated into earnings per share of NT$0.63, the Taipei-based developer said in a statement, adding that revenue grew to NT$768 million.

The company, known as Taikai Group (台開集團) abroad, used to focus on building industrial parks for the government, but has expanded its business interests to the development and operation of creative parks, hotels, retail spaces and residential complexes in Hsinchu, Nantou, Hualien and Kinmen counties.

Wind Lion Plaza (風獅城) in Kinmen, a shopping mall and build-operate-transfer venture with the county government, saw its revenue grow by 20 percent last year, the statement said.

An increase in visitors from Xiamen, China, accounted for the strong showing, even though the number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan continued to decline last year, it said.

The company in January inaugurated a Taoist temple in Hsinchu, the first phase of an ambitious project to turn a long-idle hillside into a religious and cultural park, as well as a residential complex.

The group is to open part of a digital entertainment facility called New Paradise (新天堂樂園) in Hualien next quarter, which is to feature assorted sports activities, as well as augmented-reality and virtual-reality games, the statement said.

The developer is building a 183-room hotel next to a shopping mall made of retired shipping containers in Hualien under its Fun House (樂多坊) brand, it said.