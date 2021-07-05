Sightings of elusive wildlife on the rise in Manyueyuan

By Chiu Shu-yu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Sightings of rarely observed species are on the rise in Manyueyuan Forest Recreation Area (滿月圓森林遊樂區) as human activity has declined during a level 3 COVID-19 alert, park rangers said, encouraging the public to share photographs of their finds on the iNaturalist platform.

The Hsinchu Forest District Office, which oversees the park in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽), in February set up two motion-activated infrared cameras to collect data on wildlife activity.

It has thus far recorded 80 sightings of six mammals and three bird species, including Reeves’ muntjac, crab-eating mongoose, Chinese ferret-badger, Formosan rock macaque, Taiwan blue pheasant and Taiwan bamboo partridge, the office said on Tuesday last week.

A Taiwan blue pheasant is pictured in New Taipei City’s Sansia District on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hsinchu Forest District Office

Aside from providing the public with more information about the wildlife in Manyueyuan, the cameras can also help rangers learn animals’ natural behavior patterns to better protect them from human disturbance, it said.

Ever since the park was closed to visitors in May due to COVID-19 restrictions, animals have started to move about more freely, the office said.

For example, Reeves’ muntjacs have begun roving about the forest to find food during the day and at night, it said.

Even the Taiwan whistling thrush, which is almost never seen, but often heard, has been observed on hiking trails, it added.

The office also urged the public to participate in iNaturalist, a global citizen science initiative run by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.

On the social network, which is available online and through an app, anyone can upload their photographs of plants and animals to help each other learn about nature and provide open data to scientists and conservationists.

Photographs tagged to Manyueyuan on iNaturalist can help park rangers expand their observation records to improve park management, the office said.

However, enthusiasts would have to wait to take new pictures, as the park is closed until at least July 12, the office said.

More information is available on the park’s Facebook page or the Taiwan Forest Recreation Web site, it added.