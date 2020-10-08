The High Court yesterday ruled against former government minister Kuan Chung-ming’s (管中閔) libel lawsuit against two journalists for reports alleging that he has links to Chinese schools.
Kuan in 2018 filed for aggravated libel against two reporters of the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times), surnamed Chung (鍾) and Wu (吳), amid controversy over his appointment as president of National Taiwan University (NTU).
The Taipei District Court in May ruled in favor of the reporters, saying that they had checked their sources and cited government materials, and that the issues surrounding Kuan were in the public’s interest, and subject to open discussion and scrutiny by society.
Kuan filed an appeal, with the High Court yesterday upholding the lower court’s decision.
It was the second and final ruling on the case.
Kuan was a minister of the Council for Economic Planning and Development and the National Development Council during the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration from 2008 to 2016.
He was elected NTU president in January 2018, but the Ministry of Education held back on confirming his appointment amid allegations of conflict of interest, plagiarism and having illegally taught in China.
Kuan did not disclose that he had served as an independent director for Taiwan Mobile Co, a member of the Fubon Group. This raised questions about conflict of interest, as Richard Tsai (蔡明興), a member of the NTU presidential search committee, was the vice chairman of Taiwan Mobile and chairman of Fubon Financial Holding. Neither men disclosed their connection.
Kuan was also accused of plagiarism in an academic paper published in 2017, receiving payment for writing articles for media outlets while serving as a minister, for which he became the subject of an impeachment probe by the Control Yuan.
He was also alleged to have worked for several universities in China, which listed Kuan as a visiting professor.
The two reporters in March 2018 published an article saying that Kuan failed to apply for permission when he visited China for “academic exchanges” as the head of NTU’s Institute for Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences.
The law requires top public university officials to obtain government approval before going to China.
In April that year, the two published a news story alleging that Kuan helped Fubon Financial Holding to invest and collaborate with Xiamen University in China’s Fujian Province.
The report quoted Taiwanese academics calling for transparency about the issue and expressing concern over its detrimental impact on schools in Taiwan.
Kuan in his lawsuit claimed that the reporters did not verify the information and had tarnished his reputation.
However, the judges, citing reports by the official investigation and evidence provided by the defense, said the reporters had checked their sources, and that information provided by NTU academics, and materials from the Mainland Affairs Office and other government agencies, as well as telephone calls to Xiamen University substantiated their story.
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly