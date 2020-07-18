A nine-year-old visually impaired elementary-school student was the youngest of the more than 50 recipients yesterday of the President’s Education Awards.
Wang Tsai-han (汪采函), of Sanyu Elementary School in Taipei, was one of 56 students who received an award at the Presidential Office in recognition of their achievements despite difficult circumstance.
The recipients ranged in age from Wang at nine to a 45-year-old doctoral students.
While Wang was the youngest, she has shown the same determination to thrive as her older peers.
Wang became blind in her left eye and was left with moderate low vision in her right eye at the age of four because of a tumor that compresses an optic nerve in her brain, the Ministry of Education’s K-12 Education Administration said in a statement.
Wang had undergone two craniotomies in an attempt to remove the tumor, and more than 40 chemotherapy treatments to deal with it in the past four to five years, the ministry said.
Despite these drawbacks, Wang has never given up on schooling, persevering to finish her homework to keep up with her peers.
Wang also loves drawing and has received numerous awards and merits at her school and in other competitions, the ministry said.
One of her oil paintings, Waiting for Hope, last year received an award from the Taipei City Government in an exhibition for students in special education.
Wang’s works, with their delicate and careful brushstrokes, reflect her optimistic view on life, the ministry said.
The award comes with scholarships of NT$250,000 for university students; NT$200,000 for junior and senior-high school students; and NT$150,000 for elementary-school students.
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen