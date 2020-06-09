Experts urge antibody testing

VISUAL CUE: People with masks tend to keep greater social distance than people without masks, as seeing people in masks might increase alertness, an expert said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





COVID-19 antibody testing should be conducted, and participants at pilgrimages and other large events should still wear masks and wash their hands frequently, public health experts at National Taiwan University (NTU) said yesterday.

After the Central Epidemic Command Center on Sunday eased disease prevention regulations, several temples have announced new dates for postponed pilgrimages, and organizers have rescheduled sports events.

NTU College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said that conducting antibody testing on certain groups of people would help the government understand the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and provide a reference to improve precise disease prevention policies, such as estimating demand for vaccines, drugs and healthcare services.

Antibody testing is not like mass screening to find infected people, but to help understand how the virus spreads and improve evaluations of infection risks among different groups, Chan said.

It is being conducted in countries including the US, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Israel and Hong Kong, he said.

NTU College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said that more than 7 million confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, but the global mortality rate is being revised downward and the recovery rate has risen to 49 percent.

While the situation remains serious in many countries, others are eager to relax controls, Chen said, adding that with pilgrimages and other major events to resume in Taiwan, people should still wear masks and avoid close contact with others, and stay at home if they have flu symptoms.

Several clustered infections reported in South Africa in April were at religious gatherings and funerals, where people would share meals, hug and sing, which greatly increases the risk of virus transmission through respiratory droplets, Chen said.

Taiwanese should be aware of the risks at such events, he said.

An Italian study using wearable social distancing sensors showed an unexpected result — people walking on a sidewalk who wore masks kept greater social distance — about 120cm — while people without masks came in closer proximity to each other, he said.

“The visual stimulation of seeing people wearing a mask may have reminded them to practice social distancing,” Chen said. “Therefore, before effective vaccines or drugs are developed, practicing social distancing and personal protective measures are still very important.”

While cultural events such as the pilgrimages are important, attendees should try to stay with the same group of people and avoid close contact with strangers, wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching their face, Chan said.

Many specialists have warned that another wave of COVID-19 infections might occur when winter arrives, so the government must keep a close eye on the domestic situation and evaluate the risks, he said.

It should only allow large events to be held when the risk is low, he added.