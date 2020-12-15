EU negotiator Michel Barnier yesterday said there was a “narrow path” to a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as key sticking points remain after both sides abandoned a supposed make-or-break deadline.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday pledged to “go the extra mile” as they sidestepped a self-imposed cutoff point to end talks if there was no progress toward a pact.
Johnson said it remains “most likely” that the UK would crash out of the globe’s largest single market on WTO terms by year’s end as the two sides spar over regulating future standards and fishing.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, Von der Leyen yesterday said: “There is movement. That is good.”
“We are on the very last mile to go, but it is an essential one,” she told a conference organized by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
An EU diplomat said following a briefing from Barnier that “there might now be a narrow path to an agreement visible — negotiators can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days.”
“There has been some progress in the negotiations over the last few days, but — sometimes substantial — gaps still need to be bridged in important areas like fisheries, governance and level playing field,” the diplomat said.
An EU source said there had been “fragile” progress.
The source said there had been steps toward determining a mechanism to regulate future divergences in standards, but that there were seriously blockages “on all fronts” on the issue of fishing rights.
“If there is progress on fishing, then we could have an agreement in the coming days,” the official said.
Barnier was to sit down yesterday in Brussels with his British counterpart, David Frost, for the latest round of talks aimed at thrashings out a deal before the UK leaves the EU’s single market on Dec. 31.
The chief EU negotiator said on Twitter that “the next few days are important” if a deal could be found, adding that the two sides had a “responsibility to give the talks every chance of success.”
Von der Leyen and Johnson have not set a new deadline as the definitive end date looms in just 18 days and there are fears that the talks could go right to the wire.
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate second-generation Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai (戴琪) as US trade representative, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. She would be the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the US’ top trade role. The 45-year-old is chief trade counsel to the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She is to bring to the office extensive experience with Beijing, after overseeing the China enforcement office from 2011 to 2014 in the administration of then-US president Barack Obama. She represented the US in trade disputes with China at the WTO. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
ARBITRARY: A large number of detainees from Aksu Prefecture were arrested not because they were on a terror list, but were determined via a computer program Muslims in China’s Xinjiang were “arbitrarily” selected for arrest by a computer program that flagged suspicious behavior, rights campaigners said yesterday, in a report detailing big data’s role in repression in the restive region. The US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said leaked police data that listed more than 2,000 detainees from the Aksu Prefecture was further evidence of “how China’s brutal repression of Xinjiang’s Turkic Muslims is being turbocharged by technology.” Beijing has come under intense international criticism over its policies in the resource-rich territory, where rights groups say as many as 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been