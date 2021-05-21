From making algae-sequin dresses, dyeing clothes with bacteria to planting trackable pigments in cotton, an emerging tide of technological innovations offers the fashion industry a chance to clean up its woeful environmental record.
Change is urgently needed, since the industry consumes 93 billion cubic meters of water per year, dumps 500,000 tonnes of plastic microfibers into the ocean, and accounts for 10 percent of global carbon emissions, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The growing demands for change have generated ingenious responses, such as New York designer Charlotte McCurdy’s seaweed raincoat.
The shimmering algae-plastic she concocted in a lab made for a striking (and carbon-free) garment, even more so when she teamed up with fashion designer Phillip Lim to make a sequin dress.
Photo: AFP
They are unlikely to show up in department stores. She sees them more as a way to demonstrate that decarbonized clothes are possible. “I’m not trying to monetize it. I just want to plant a seed,” said McCurdy, whose focus now is on forming an innovation and outreach hub. “Material development is so slow and it’s so hard to compete with cellphone apps for funding. Frankly, I take climate change seriously and I don’t have time.”
BACTERIAL COLORS
Others, like Dutch designers Laura Luchtman and Ilfa Siebenhaar of Living Colour, are finding ways to reduce the toxic chemicals and intensive water consumption of dyeing clothes.
Photo: AFP
They found an unlikely ally in bacteria. Certain micro-organisms release natural pigments as they multiply, and by deploying them on fabric, they dye clothes in striking colors and patterns.
The research is published freely online and the pair have no interest in mass-production.
Luchtman, who previously worked in fast-fashion, saw “up close the negative impact of that industry in terms of exploiting people and ecological problems” and is determined to stay small-scale.
Others, however, hope such ideas can infiltrate big business.
Californian start-up Bolt Threads recently teamed with Adidas, Lululemon, Kering and Stella McCartney to build production facilities for Mylo, a leather made from mushroom roots. McCartney displayed her first Mylo collection in March, and Adidas has promised a Mylo sneaker by the end of the year.
Some experts are skeptical that such initiatives can lead to large-scale transformation.
“Maybe some of these things will get a foothold in the industry, but the bar is very high for new approaches,” warns Mark Sumner, a sustainability expert at the University of Leeds School of Design. “It’s an incredibly diverse industry with thousands of factories and operators all doing different things. It’s not like the car industry where you only have to convince six or seven major companies to try something new.”
Sumner sees the biggest impact coming from improving rather than replacing the existing systems and says pressure from consumers and NGOs means this is already happening.
“Among responsible brands and retailers, this has genuinely moved away from being a fad. They are now considering sustainability as a business imperative,” he said.
Not that there are any right or wrong answers. The sustainability movement’s strength comes from many actors pulling in the same direction.
“Many different strategies need to run together,” said Celine Semaan, founder of the Slow Factory Foundation which supports multiple social and environmental justice initiatives around fashion, including McCurdy’s algae-sequin dress. “Technology won’t resolve the issues on its own. It needs policy, culture, ethics,” Semaan said.
COTTON TRACING
One area many see as a priority, however, is transparency, and here technology has a clear role to play.
Such is the complexity of supply chains that “many companies have no idea where their garments are made, where fabrics come from, who provides their raw materials,” said Delphine Williot, policy coordinator for Fashion Revolution, a campaign group.
Recent uproar over reports that cotton from China’s Xinjiang region was picked by forced labor was compounded by the difficulty of knowing where this cotton ended up. Beijing denies the allegations.
Fibretrace, which won a sustainability award from Drapers magazine this year, offers a possible solution. It implants an indestructible bioluminescent pigment into threads. Any resulting garment can then be scanned like a barcode to find its origins.
“You can’t find the environmental impact of anything unless you know where it was made,” Andrew Olah, Fibretrace’s sales director, said.
Combined with data sites like SourceMap and Open Apparel Registry that give companies unprecedented clarity on their supply chains, it has become increasingly hard to plead ignorance. “When you don’t share your supply chain, you either do it because you’re hiding something or you’re stupid,” said Olah. “There’s a lot of work to do,” he added. “But I’m very optimistic.”
A friend of mine, Katy Hui-wen Hung (洪惠文), who comes from an old, prominent family and has an abiding and deeply knowledgeable interest in Taiwan history, observed that one of the words for tomato in Hoklo (more commonly known as Taiwanese) is kamadi which appears to be taken from Tagalog, kamatis. She speculated that it moved up along the trade routes from Manila, an old trading town. Small things like imported words signal an old, deep relationship between what is now the Philippines and this place we call Taiwan. Beginning in 1968, archaeological work at Baxian cave in Taitung County’s
The Jiaman mosque in the city of Qira, in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, is hidden behind high walls and Communist Party propaganda signs, leaving passersby with no indication that it is home to a religious site. During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last month, two ethnic Uighur women sat behind a tiny mesh grate, underneath a surveillance camera, inside the compound of what had long been the city’s largest place of worship. Reuters could not establish if the place was currently functioning as a mosque. Within minutes of reporters arriving, four men in plain clothes showed up and took
An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italy’s largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany. The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 17km north of Florence, around the end of the 1980s, attracted by plentiful work in factories serving Italy’s clothing industry. Mostly from the eastern region of Zhejiang, they created a parallel industry producing low-cost fabrics alongside up-market Italian businesses supplying the country’s fashion houses. The close-knit community grew year by year until it numbered around 25,000 at the end of 2019, when there were about 6,000
May 17 to May 23 “Who still remembers Chan Yi-hua (詹益樺)?” This question has been asked repeatedly over the decades, usually on the anniversary of Chan’s self-immolation on May 19, 1989 at fellow political activist Deng Nan-jung’s (鄭南榕) funeral in front of the Presidential Office. Deng had committed the same act on April 7 when the police came to his office to arrest him for sedition. That day is now observed as National Freedom of Speech Day, and it would be pretty hard to find someone in Taiwan who doesn’t know Deng today. The same can’t