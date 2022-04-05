One year ago, during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, a crane truck used to carry out remedial engineering works adjacent to a section of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) east coast main line in Hualien County slid down a slope onto the tracks. A TRA Taroko Express train traveling eastward from New Taipei City to Taitung slammed into the crane truck. The crash killed 49 people and injured more than 200 people.
On the one-year anniversary of the incident, aside from displaying sympathy for families who have lost their loved ones, what reforms have bureaucrats introduced to ensure that such a disaster would never occur again?
Since the crash, a number of incidents have occurred involving engineering works near TRA railway tracks. Most of these have involved collisions between construction machinery and vehicles.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the TRA said they have improved existing regulations governing the safety and management of engineering and construction work close to railway lines to more clearly define access controls into work areas. This falls far short of the systemic reforms that are required to reduce the risk from engineering work close to railway lines.
Any construction or civil engineering work that occurs close to railway tracks is, by definition, high risk. This risk can only be mitigated through careful project management and project monitoring.
The ministry had passed the “Measures for prohibiting and restricting construction on either side of railway lines.” At present, local governments, MRT corporations and Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) all carry out project risk assessments and evaluation of construction plans according to these measures. However, the TRA has not yet fully incorporated the measures into its own risk assessment procedures for work near railway tracks.
Despite last year’s devastating accident, the ministry still allows two separate trackside construction management systems to operate in parallel. The discrepancy between the robustness of the two systems is starkly reflected in the frequency of accidents and the number of casualties on the TRA network compared with those of the THSR and MRT networks.
Comprehensive safety impact assessment and monitoring of construction work adjacent to railway facilities is essential as it makes construction personnel aware of the impact their work has on the safety and operation of adjacent railway facilities, rather than simply focusing on safety within the confines of the construction site. By way of analogy, a surgeon must control a patient’s blood pressure and heart rate at the same time to ensure the safety of a surgical procedure.
The overall length of tracks under the jurisdiction of the TRA is longer than that of the THSR and local MRT networks combined, while the types of railway vehicles it operates are also more complex. The TRA also has to integrate four major systems within its network: transportation, engineering, systems and electrical power. Furthermore, given the TRA’s long history, it suffers from institutional inertia: Integrating new regulations and concepts is an uphill struggle and there is an ingrained resistance to change.
If the TRA cannot even modernize its management of trackside construction in line with basic standards already followed by the THSR and the MRT systems, it seems that the problem cannot be solved through corporatization alone: There is an attitudinal and cultural problem at the heart of the TRA.
Johnson Kung is a civil engineer.
Translated by Edward Jones
Amid the carnage of war in Ukraine, one man appears to feel grimly vindicated, if not quite happy about how things have turned out — the man who played an outsize role in starting the conflict in 2014, Igor Girkin, also known under his nom de guerre, Igor Strelkov. Few people are hated as much in Ukraine as Strelkov. In April 2014, after the provisional Ukrainian government said it would send troops to put down pro-Russian revolts in the east of the country, Strelkov crossed the border from Russia with about 50 men and wreaked enough havoc to pull the Russian
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) last week proposed abolishing the classical Chinese-language part of the civil service entrance exam, sparking a vehement backlash from lawmakers of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who slammed the proposal as ideological and said it was the DPP’s latest move to garner votes from young Taiwanese. As civil servants need to write and read official documents in Chinese, the exam assesses applicants’ command of the language, with classical Chinese being one of the exam’s focus areas. Classical Chinese had been in use from ancient times to the early 20th century. Chinese-speakers in
Chinese companies and government officials are rushing to find out how to comply with US sanctions on Russia, easing concerns in Washington that Beijing would help Russian President Vladimir Putin evade them. Chinese diplomats in Washington have been in contact with their US counterparts asking for granular details on the sanctions, said people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified. That has encouraged US officials, even though they remain wary that China could simply be looking for loopholes to help Russia, the people said. For now, there is no consideration of imposing Iran-style secondary sanctions, they added. In Iran’s
India-Taiwan relations hold immense potential, but still suffer from a lack of consistent attention. From both sides, there is an acknowledgement of merit in engaging each other, but a sustained focus is missing. Taiwan began to recalibrate its India policy in 2020-2021, and it did pay off. From the use of social media to Taiwan providing aid to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan began to engage India meaningfully, and this was very-well reciprocated by Indians. That Taiwan is viewed favorably among Indians is not an overstatement. Even though India comes across as a little cautious in dealing with Taiwan,