Following the Dec. 18 referendums, one of the hottest political issues has become whether Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County should be merged, and whether more special municipalities should be created.
There are opinions on both sides, and each has its own point.
However, a question seems to be missing in the overall discussion: Should Taiwan consider relocating its capital, or at least consider setting up secondary capitals?
The idea of relocating the capital has been advocated repeatedly by politicians such as former Taichung mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源), but the Executive Yuan did not plan to relocate the capital when some administrative areas were merged and updated in 2010, and the issue has been delayed to this day.
The relocation of capitals has happened elsewhere. China, for example, proposed in April 2017 to form the “Xiongan New Area.” About 120km from Beijing and 110km from Tianjin, the Xiongnu New Area was officially positioned as a development hub for the “non-core functions” of the Chinese capital. Another good example is the relocation of Myanmar’s capital from Yangon to Naypyidaw in November 2005.
Just like the idea of having several special municipalities, the idea of relocating the capital aims to balance Taiwan’s regional development, and keep the system running if the central government is paralyzed if a major disaster hits.
Taiwan is relatively small and narrow. After years of public transportation development, the west of Taiwan has become a “daily living circle.” That being so, the overcentralization of most political and economic agencies in a single city is unfavorable to its long-term development.
Since Taiwan is a maritime country, relocating the capital to a city with a port and an airport, such as Taichung or Kaohsiung, would achieve the goal of strengthening maritime affairs, as well as promoting international business, making the government’s related policies clearer.
Relocating the capital could also lead to population mobility among civil servants and their families, which could balance regional development and boost local economies. Becoming a secondary capital would also be a shot in the arm for any of the six special municipalities.
There are several models for relocating the capital, such as moving all of the government agencies to another city, or separating some ministries to multiple cities that serve as alternative capitals. All options are open for discussion.
The only related situation in Taiwan was the establishment of the Cabinet’s Ocean Affairs Council in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District (前鎮). Such experience is valuable and worthy of review by the central government.
Moreover, multiple capitals could be functionally integrated with the Cabinet’s Northern, Central and Southern Taiwan Joint Services Centers, so as to provide specific services based on different ministries or government functions. By doing so, Taiwan could take a path that is different from other countries when moving its capital.
Due to Taiwan’s relatively small size, the overemphasis on the north over the south has caused a predicament regarding development. Originally, the purpose of establishing several special municipalities was to balance regional development and national land planning.
While the Presidential Office, the Executive Yuan and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are thinking about whether to increase the number of special municipalities, it is time to start thinking about relocating the capital.
Liu Chao-lung is an associate professor at National Changhua University of Education’s Department of Public Affairs and Civic Education.
Translated by Eddy Chang
The year 2021 began with triumphal statements from Chinese leaders about “time and momentum” working in China’s favor. The year ends with American power in Asia on the rise and China’s power falling, according to the Asia Power Index, an annual data-driven assessment of relative power of states in the Indo-Pacific conducted by the Lowy Institute. These findings undercut China’s preferred strategic narrative. Beijing’s goal is to generate broad acceptance that China represents the future, America is in decline, and other countries would be wise to tether themselves to China’s rise rather than get pulled down by the United States. Chinese officials’
The media have had a field day with the post-divorce mud-slinging that occurred online between Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) and his ex-wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾). Wang on Monday last week posted an apology on Facebook, saying that he would take a break from the entertainment industry to make up for lost time with his parents and children. He said that he would transfer to Lee the deeds of her residence, as well as share the responsibility of providing for their children’s education and future expenses. Lee showed her goodwill by not taking legal action, after Wang and his father accused her of
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Monday attempted to rewrite the narrative on cross-strait tensions by placing the blame on the US and calling Taiwan a “wanderer who will eventually come home.” The US and other countries were trying to use Taiwan as a “chess piece” to upset the “status quo” in Beijing’s relations with Taipei, a Reuters report cited Wang as saying. Rhetoric from Beijing over its claims over Taiwan is nothing new, but Wang’s statement indicates a change in approach. Referring to Taiwan as a “wanderer” while chastising the US seems to be an attempt
Bigger is not necessarily better, especially as regards nations. In the business world, using the Boston Consulting Group matrix, a company or corporation might aid its growth and power by purchasing other select companies to add to its portfolio. Later, it might divest and choose to sell its “dogs” and even “cash cows” when they approach becoming clear liabilities. All this is done to please shareholders. The practice does not fit the world of nations, especially as regards the “big three”: the US, China and Russia. The world of people is not the same as the zero-sum game of business. To counter