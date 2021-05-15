Taiwan can help; so should India

By Sana Hashmi





The 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) is to take place from May 24 to June 1. This meeting is crucial, as several countries are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Some Asian countries that successfully kept the virus at bay are once again facing the threat of an outbreak. The deadly second wave ravaging India is a reminder that this pandemic is far from over and complacency should have no place in any countries’ COVID-19 response. Countries are faltering while dealing with the pandemic, and in such a grim situation, what is most important is to work toward finding a collective solution.

Unfortunately, despite its impeccable COVID-19 response, Taiwan has been unfairly excluded from the WHA and other high-level discussions. In the past year, Taiwan has demonstrated that it is essential to engage with it, and health cooperation should be an important component in the Indo-Pacific region with Taiwan at its core.

Even though it is largely symbolic, Taiwan has lately received immense support for its inclusion in the WHA from countries around the world. On Wednesday last week, G7 foreign ministers issued a joint communique supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in WHO forums and the WHA, and on the following day, the French Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the WHO, followed on Friday last week a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in support of Taiwan’s inclusion in the 74th WHA.

No country is safe from COVID-19 until every country is safe, but despite this, Taiwan is excluded. Taiwan’s inclusion is important more than ever as it is witnessing a number of local cases for which the source of infections are yet to be determined. Leaving out Taiwan means leaving it to fend for itself, while completely disregarding the 23 million lives there. It is primarily due to Chinese bullying that Taiwan was ejected in 2016 from the WHA, where it participated as an observer under the name “Chinese Taipei.”

Taiwan’s inclusion at the WHA would not magically make COVID-19 go away, but it would expedite a collective response to the pandemic and allow countries to learn from its best practices.

Last year, Taiwan was a rare success in dealing with COVID-19. It not only curtailed the spread of the virus at home, despite its isolation, but it has also helped several countries in their fight against the disease. In the process, it demonstrated empathy and compassion.

Taking the example of India, Taiwan’s COVID-19 diplomacy has been a success story. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), previously head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, donated 1 million masks though the Indian Red Cross Society in May last year, and donated masks worth 4.5 million rupees (US$61,368 at the current exchange rate) to India’s Mizoram state in June last year.

On May 2, Taiwan sent the first shipment of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 cylinders to India, again through the Indian Red Cross Society. On Wednesday last week, Taoyuan and Taiwan’s representative of the Adani Group, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that 15 cryogenic ISO containers would be sent to India.

Messages on Twitter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and half a dozen other officials have expressed solidarity, positivity and willingness to provide more help. The hashtags they use, such as #Indiastaystrong and #LovefromTaiwan, further establish Taiwan’s image as a compassionate country.

While Taiwan extends a helping hand to India in these trying times, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has failed to acknowledge the timely assistance. The India-Taipei Association, India’s representative office in Taiwan, has expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s medical aid. The Indian government’s lack of response and support for Taiwan goes against its own stated vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (“with all, development for all”). India’s needlessly cautious approach to Taiwan is pointless. Time and again, not only words, but actions have proved that Taiwan could be a potential partner for India.

Taiwan is receiving immense appreciation from Indians. In a country like India, public opinion impinges heavily on foreign policy. Indian policymakers have not yet gauged the people’s sentiments and are slow in making visible amends to its Taiwan policy. To secure its long-term interests, India’s Taiwan policy has to change. When a number of countries are already speaking up for Taiwan, not engaging it might prove to be a foreign policy miscalculation for India.

India should join the bandwagon and stand in solidarity with Taiwan, which is not only beneficial for India, but also the right thing to do. India’s support for Taiwan would also show more alignment with like-minded countries that have embraced the Indo-Pacific region.

Inclusivity and commitment to a rules-based order is central to India’s foreign policy. There should be no two viewpoints that engaging Taiwan is a must, and this could start with India voicing its support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA and other international organizations.

Sana Hashmi is a visiting fellow at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation.