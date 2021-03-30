EDITORIAL: Stamping out puppy mills

While by no means a new problem, the proliferation of deleterious pet stores has once again caught the public’s eye following a particularly sordid example from New Taipei City.

As of the end of last year, a store in Banciao District (板橋) named Meng Meng Ta (萌萌噠) was the target of no fewer than 12 police complaints from customers who lost their new dogs within days of purchase to diseases characteristic of the unsanitary conditions found in so-called puppy mills.

The authorities revoked the store’s license and prosecuted a 36-year-old surnamed Juan (阮) for fraud.

However, less than three months after Meng Meng Ta was shuttered, residents noticed another pet store with a different name operating in the same location. Authorities dutifully checked up on the new store, and — confirming public fears — found the owner guilty of selling animals from unknown sources. The store was fined NT$40,000 (US$1,400), the minimum stipulated in the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) for the crime.

So far this year, consumers have filed about 20 complaints after purchasing mortally ill dogs in New Taipei City alone, revealing just the tip of the malevolent iceberg.

The popularity of breeds such as shiba inus and miniature poodles, coupled with insufficient education about pet ownership, has provided fertile ground for the development of an opportunistic industry.

Some breeders set up commercial facilities that prioritize profit over animal welfare, characterized by grim facilities and continuous confinement. Dogs in these puppy mills receive almost no veterinary care and are kept in close and unsanitary conditions, promoting the spread of diseases and parasites. To produce pedigree dogs, they are often inbred, leading to hereditary defects such as hip dysplasia. The dogs sold at Meng Meng Ta had reportedly contracted canine parvovirus, a usually fatal disease that does not show symptoms for three to 10 days and is common at such facilities.

Mostly located in remote mountainous areas, puppy mills are a known thorn in regulators’ sides. Even though Meng Meng Ta was shut down, its supplier has eluded authorities and is presumably still providing a steady stream of pets to stores like it.

Laws governing this issue are relatively comprehensive. Under the Animal Protection Act, vendors can only partner with licensed breeders, and those found guilty of harming or killing an animal face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to NT$2 million. An unlicensed breeder faces closure and a fine of up to NT$3 million.

However, as long as the industry remains lucrative, malicious actors will keep taking advantage of the situation and the cat-and-mouse game will continue.

The most effective way to stamp out the problem is for consumers to speak with their wallets. Prospective buyers should inspect a pet before buying it, and demand a bill of good health and record of origin to make sure it did not come from a disreputable source.

Even better would be to adopt from a shelter, where there are already thousands of animals in urgent need of a home. This is not a popular option, as trendy breeds are hard to come by, but with more education about the drawbacks of buying from a store and the merits of less popular breeds, this could slowly change.

As the evils underlying the pet industry linger in the limelight, hopefully people will think twice before caving in to that cute doggy in the window.