GERMANY
Trade deficit reported
The country reported its first monthly trade deficit in three decades after exports unexpectedly fell in May. The shortfall of 1 billion euros (US$1.04 billion) was the first since 1991. Cross-border sales declined 0.5 percent, compared with an economist forecast of an increase of 0.7 percent. At the same time imports rose 2.7 percent, much more than anticipated. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are wreaking havoc with international supply chains, with substantial fallout for Germany’s export-oriented economy.
SOUTH KOREA
Officials to boost efforts
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and Minister of Finance Choo Kyung-ho met yesterday and agreed to ramp up their cooperation to deal with rising risks to the economy. Rhee and Choo agreed to “pre-emptively” act to prevent macroeconomic risks with rates rising at home and abroad, the ministry said in a statement. They also expected a “complex economic crisis situation” to last for a considerable period, it said. Choo has warned inflation could surpass 6 percent this summer. Higher-than-expected gains in consumer prices have prompted the finance ministry and the bank to revise their earlier growth forecasts to below 3 percent this year.
TURKEY
Inflation nears 79 percent
Inflation last month soared to an annual rate of 78.6 percent, the highest in 24 years, official data showed yesterday, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies continued to take their toll. Inflation had stood at 73.5 percent in May and at 15 percent at the start of last year. The data showed that headline inflation was driven by a 123.4 percent jump in the cost of transportation and a 94 percent increase in non-alcoholic drinks. The price of household goods surged by 81.1 percent, the statistics agency calculated. Minister of Economy Nureddin Nebati on Friday “promised” that consumer prices will start dropping in December.
UTILITIES
UK Power deal collapses
A ￡15 billion (US$18.2 billion) takeover approach led by KKR & Co for the UK’s largest electricity distribution business collapsed, the Financial Times reported. CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (長江基建), which jointly owns UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd, tried to increase the sale price before an agreement was due to be signed last month, the newspaper said, citing two people close to the deal who it did not identify. The bidder group, which also includes Macquarie Group Ltd, APG, China Investment Corp (中國投資), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and PSP Investments, had been in advanced talks over an agreement, people familiar with the issue told Bloomberg News in March.
TELECOMS
Thai firm eyes expansion
Advanced Info Service PCL, Thailand’s biggest mobile phone operator, plans to expand its network by acquiring Triple T Broadband PCL and an infrastructure fund for a total of 32.4 billion baht (US$908 million). The Bangkok-based company is to buy Internet provider Triple T from Jasmine International PCL for 19.5 billion baht, chief financial officer Tee Seeumpornroj said in an exchange filing. It would also acquire 1.52 billion units, or a 19 percent stake, in Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund for 12.9 billion baht. At 8.5 baht a unit, that is a 7.6 percent discount to the fund’s latest unit price of 9.2 baht.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing