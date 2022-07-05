EQUITIES
TAIEX losses continue
The TAIEX yesterday extended losses from a week earlier, falling more than 100 points, as investors reacted to heavy losses by semiconductor stocks on the US market on Friday. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, kept moving lower throughout the day, driving the broader market near 14,200 points by the end of the session, amid fears over growing inflation and rate hikes worldwide. The TAIEX closed down 126.02 points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,217.06. Turnover totaled NT$231.889 billion (US$7.8 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$6.58 billion of shares on the main board. TSMC lost 2.98 percent to close at the day’s low of NT$440, and its losses contributed about 110 points to the TAIEX’s losses, dealers said.
EQUITIES
Foreigners sell NT$40.07bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$40.07 billion in local shares after selling a net NT$22.98 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$953.08 billion in local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), while the top three shares bought by foreign investors were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), it said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$17.77 trillion, or 39.79 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Sporton revenue soars
Sporton International Inc (耕興), which provides professional product testing and certification services for handsets and telecommunications equipment, yesterday reported that its revenue last month increased 1.63 percent month-on-month and rose 20.84 percent year-on-year to a record NT$435.12 million. The increase was due to robust demand from customers as the market continues to embrace emerging technologies and next-generation applications despite rising inflationary pressures, it said in a statement. Revenue in the second quarter rose 3.49 percent from the previous quarter and was 22.88 percent higher than a year ago to a record NT$1.28 billion, the company said. As a result, cumulative revenue in the first half of the year totaled NT$2.51 billion, up 22.64 percent from a year earlier, it said.
INSURANCE
Hotai Insurance head resigns
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced the resignation of the president of Hotai Insurance Co (和泰產險). John Chuang (莊瑞德) is to step down on Thursday next week, Hotai Motor said in a regulatory filing. It did not cite a reason for the resignation of Chuang, who took up the position in February last year. He was a former vice president of the semi-official Taiwan Insurance Institute (保險事業發展中心). Hotai said that it would appoint a new president at a board of directors’ meeting. Hotai Insurance is among several local firms planning to raise capital to bolster its finances, as about NT$990 million in compensation claims from COVID-19 insurance policyholders are weighing on its bottom line.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing