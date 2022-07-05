Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX losses continue

The TAIEX yesterday extended losses from a week earlier, falling more than 100 points, as investors reacted to heavy losses by semiconductor stocks on the US market on Friday. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, kept moving lower throughout the day, driving the broader market near 14,200 points by the end of the session, amid fears over growing inflation and rate hikes worldwide. The TAIEX closed down 126.02 points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,217.06. Turnover totaled NT$231.889 billion (US$7.8 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$6.58 billion of shares on the main board. TSMC lost 2.98 percent to close at the day’s low of NT$440, and its losses contributed about 110 points to the TAIEX’s losses, dealers said.

EQUITIES

Foreigners sell NT$40.07bn

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$40.07 billion in local shares after selling a net NT$22.98 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$953.08 billion in local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), while the top three shares bought by foreign investors were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), it said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$17.77 trillion, or 39.79 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Sporton revenue soars

Sporton International Inc (耕興), which provides professional product testing and certification services for handsets and telecommunications equipment, yesterday reported that its revenue last month increased 1.63 percent month-on-month and rose 20.84 percent year-on-year to a record NT$435.12 million. The increase was due to robust demand from customers as the market continues to embrace emerging technologies and next-generation applications despite rising inflationary pressures, it said in a statement. Revenue in the second quarter rose 3.49 percent from the previous quarter and was 22.88 percent higher than a year ago to a record NT$1.28 billion, the company said. As a result, cumulative revenue in the first half of the year totaled NT$2.51 billion, up 22.64 percent from a year earlier, it said.

INSURANCE

Hotai Insurance head resigns

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced the resignation of the president of Hotai Insurance Co (和泰產險). John Chuang (莊瑞德) is to step down on Thursday next week, Hotai Motor said in a regulatory filing. It did not cite a reason for the resignation of Chuang, who took up the position in February last year. He was a former vice president of the semi-official Taiwan Insurance Institute (保險事業發展中心). Hotai said that it would appoint a new president at a board of directors’ meeting. Hotai Insurance is among several local firms planning to raise capital to bolster its finances, as about NT$990 million in compensation claims from COVID-19 insurance policyholders are weighing on its bottom line.