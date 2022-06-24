Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





ECONOMY

Bond sale to fetch NT$145bn

The government plans to auction NT$115 billion (US$3.9 billion) in bonds and NT$30 billion in treasury bills in the third quarter of this year to help repay debt and handle special funding needs, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on its Web site yesterday. The third-quarter sale of NT$145 billion in total bonds and treasury bills is 12.12 percent lower than the NT$165 billion debt the government sold in the second quarter. Apart from the regular five-year, 10-year and 20-year bonds to be issued each month in the next quarter, the ministry said it plans to sell NT$30 billion in 273-day treasury bills in August to help state coffers meet short-term capital needs. The ministry did not specify the total worth of bonds to be sold in the fourth quarter, saying only that there would be a total of four bond issues.

COMPONENTS

Synnex takes NT$14bn loan

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強國際), the largest distributor of information, communications, consumer electronics and semiconductor products in the Asia-Pacific region, yesterday secured a syndicated loan of NT$14.4 billion from nine local banks led by Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), the company said in a statement. It has been eight years since the company last received a syndicated loan, and banks have shown great interest in the deal with oversubscription by nearly two times, it said. Other banks included are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Taipei Fubon Bank (台北富邦銀行). The company is to use the loan to replenish its working capital in the medium term, it said. The loan is linked to three environmental, social and governance sustainability indicators, namely “total water consumption,” “total electricity consumption” and “satisfaction with home services,” it added.

INVESTMENT

TAIFEX payout approved

Shareholders of the Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) yesterday approved the exchange’s proposal to distribute a dividend of NT$4.55 per share, including a cash dividend of NT$3.15 per share. At its annual general meeting in Taipei, TAIFEX told shareholders that Taiwan’s futures market registered a record-high trading volume of 392.2 million contracts last year, up 14.9 percent year-on-year, with an average daily volume of 1.61 million contracts. Foreign institutions accounted for 31.46 percent of the market volume as of the end of last year, a record high and up from 26.03 percent in 2020, it said. Thanks to rising trading volume amid greater market volatility and a stronger appetite for risk, the exchange reported net profit of NT$3.19 billion, or earnings per share of NT$7.59.

SHIPPING

Shippers unite on new route

Container shippers Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) on Wednesday said they would team up with Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd to launch a new shipping route from China’s Ningbo to Latin America. The new service is to launch from July 13, as the shippers aim to meet rising market demand, they said in a joint statement. A fleet of 10 vessels apiece with a capacity from 3,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) to 4,250 TEUs would be used on the weekly service, Wan Hai said. A round trip would take 70 days, the statement said.