US’ chip bid ‘futile,’ Morris Chang says

TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a

By Lisa Wang