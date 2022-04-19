ShopeePay Taiwan Co (蝦皮支付) and Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) have been targeted by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) over information security and consumer protection, after lawmakers yesterday raised concerns about the e-commerce platform possibly being funded by Chinese investors.
ShopeePay and Cathay United recently partnered to issue cobranded credit cards, which reward consumers up to 4 percentage points for anything they spend on the platform.
The company’s collaboration with a local bank raised concerns over whether consumers’ data could be leaked to behind-the-scene Chinese investors, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
ShopeePay last year did not gain the Investment Commission’s approval to inject new capital of NT$450 million (US$15.42 million) because of issues surrounding possible Chinese capital, Kuo added.
To ensure national security, the FSC should consider creating a rule barring local banks from cooperating with a company that could be funded by Chinese capital, he said.
The commission would investigate the matter and ensure that consumers and their information is secure, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told the meeting.
The Banking Act (銀行法) does not allow banks to share their clients’ information with other companies, Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) added.
The commission would not consider creating a new rule, as a regulator should not set a particular limit on a company just because it thinks that company has some problems, Huang said.
It would be helpful if critics presented evidence that ShoppeePay’s Chinese capital exceeds the legal limit, he added.
In related news, multiple lawmakers yesterday criticized the FSC for revising the legal limit on the average daily amount of money managed by third-party service providers from NT$1 billion to NT$2 billion, saying it was a move to help ShoppeePay circumvent regulations.
Since last year, ShopeePay assigned its affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮) to manage fund flows as the average daily amount it dealt with had reached NT$3 billion, the lawmakers said, adding that the daily amount at Shopee Taiwan did not surpass NT$2 billion in the first quarter.
With the legal limit revised to NT$2 billion, Shopee Taiwan would not have to apply for an electronic payment license, they said.
Huang rejected the criticism, saying that the revision was for all third-party companies, whose businesses are growing.
ShopeePay said in a statement that its shareholding structure is transparent and meets local regulations, with its largest shareholders from Singapore and the US.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the