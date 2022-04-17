The US dollar on Friday rose to a two-decade peak against the yen and kept close to a two-year high to the euro, as more hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster US policy tightening.
The greenback rose 0.43 percent to ￥126.40 after earlier reaching ￥126.56 for the first time since May 2002.
The euro slipped 0.14 percent to US$1.0812, heading back toward the overnight low of US$1.0785, a level unseen since April 2020.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.114 to close at NT$29.118, down 0.7 percent for the week.
New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday said that a half-point rate rise next month was “a very reasonable option,” in a further sign that even more cautious policymakers are on board with faster monetary tightening.
By contrast, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde at about the same time said that there was no clear time frame for when ECB rates would start to rise, adding that it could be weeks or even several months after the central bank winds down its stimulus scheme in the third quarter.
“Williams spoke openly of the need to move rates more swiftly and above neutral,” further buoying the US dollar, Westpac Banking Corp macro strategist Tim Riddell wrote in a client note.
By contrast, the ECB “revealed a more dovish reaction function to the inflation news than the market had discounted,” he said.
US Treasury yields resumed their climb overnight, following a two-day decline, further buoying the greenback. Treasuries did not trade in Tokyo on Friday because of the Good Friday market holiday in the US, as well as other regions including Australia, Hong Kong and the UK.
The US dollar index rose 0.08 percent to 100.48, edging back toward the two-year high of 100.78 reached on Thursday.
For the week, it has climbed 0.64 percent, while the euro has dropped 0.58 percent.
Against the yen, the US dollar climbed 1.71 percent, posting a sixth straight winning week.
Japanese Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday said that the government is watching yen moves and their impact on the economy “with a sense of urgency.”
“Despite repeated verbal intervention over the past few weeks from Japanese policymakers, USD/JPY has continued to rise alongside higher US yields,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin continued to consolidate close to a four-week low of US$39,218.15 reached on Monday, last changing hands at US$40,005.50.
“Bitcoin is in the danger zone as risky assets are tumbling as the bond market selloff resumes,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya wrote in a note. “If it breaks below US$38,000, it could get ugly real fast.”
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US