TotalEnergies not planning Russia exit

‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from