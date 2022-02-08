ECONOMY
GDP to increase 4%: council
Taiwan’s GDP is expected to grow 4 percent this year, the National Development Council said in a statement yesterday. The council predicted solid growth amid booming outbound shipments, a continuing global economic recovery, more resilient supply chains and the emergence of new technologies. It said that Taiwan’s exports could reach US$472.1 billion this year, up 6.14 percent from last year, and that private consumption would grow 5.36 percent this year. An investment program, which was launched in 2019 and late last year was extended to 2024, would help attract NT$900 billion (US$32.33 billion) in overseas Taiwanese capital back to the country and generate 40,000 job opportunities, the council said. However, several challenges still lie ahead for Taiwan this year, such as inflationary pressure, carbon reduction and the COVID-19 pandemic, the council said.
MANUFACTURING
Sinbon posts record revenue
Connector and cable assembly manufacturer Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$2.35 billion for last month, an increase of 11.44 percent from a year earlier and up 8.32 percent from the previous month. The company attributed the results to increasing demand for its products used in the automotive industry, medical and care devices, and industrial applications. The firm’s consolidated revenue totaled NT$2.35 billion last month, surpassing its record of NT$2.25 billion in November last year, Sinbon said in a news release. Cable assemblies contributed to 72.33 percent of the company’s total sales last month, while connectors and other components and accessories made up 27.67 percent, the company said.
CHIP DESIGNERS
Faraday revenue tops NT$1bn
Faraday Technology Corp (智原), a fabless chip design service and silicon patent provider, yesterday said that its revenue for last month exceeded NT$1 billion for the first time in the company’s history, hitting a record high for the third month in a row. Consolidated revenue was NT$1.05 billion, up 12.55 percent month-on-month and 117.09 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement. Faraday’s revenue mainly comes from its application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, non-recurring engineering services and silicon intellectual property business. Last month’s growth momentum benefited mainly from new ASIC solution projects, which should carry into this quarter despite the first quarter of the year being the low season, analysts said.
TESTING SERVICES
Sporton revenue hits record
Sporton International Inc (耕興), which provides professional product testing and certification services, yesterday reported that its revenue continued to climb last month and was the highest in the company’s history. Consolidated revenue increased 1.9 percent month-on-month and rose 25.77 percent year-on-year to a record NT$420.1 million. The increase was due to robust product testing for different wearable devices, smart consumer electronics, telematics and remote healthcare systems that use 5G and Wi-Fi 6E technologies, analysts said. Sporton’s revenue for last year grew 22.94 percent year-on-year to NT$4.32 billion after revenue in the fourth quarter rose 18.11 percent to NT$1.11 billion, as markets continue to migrate to 5G technology, they said. The company would continue to post record revenues this year, buoyed by strong growth momentum, analysts said.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC
‘DEEP, DEEP CONCERN’: Tightening controls would prevent China from using US technology to advance its military modernization, Bill Hagerty and Tom Cotton said US Republican senators are urging US President Joe Biden’s administration to close a “loophole” in export controls imposed by former US president Donald Trump on China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which they call a “clear national security threat.” In a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and first reported by Reuters, Bill Hagerty and Tom Cotton said they were “disheartened” by media reports suggesting her agency was blocking efforts to tighten export controls on US technology destined for SMIC, which they say enjoys close ties to the Chinese military. Tightening the controls “would close an important