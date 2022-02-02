US-China trade relations in difficult stage, Tai says

AFP, WASHINGTON





Trade relations between Washington and Beijing are at a “difficult” stage, but US President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to protecting the US economy from negative impacts of China’s policies, the top US trade official said on Monday.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) said her team will “engage robustly” with China in ongoing talks over Beijing’s commitments to buy US goods under a deal signed under former US president Donald Trump.

“We’re in a very difficult stage of this trade relationship,” Tai said, adding that “the conversations are not easy.”

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks to South Korea’s Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo at the beginning of the 6th Korea-US FTA Joint Committee in Seoul on Nov. 19 last year. Photo: AFP

The two countries signed a so-called “phase one” agreement in January 2020, in which Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of US products and services by at least US$200 billion over 2020 and last year.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing has fallen fall short of those targets.

Calling the relationship “one of the defining issues we work on,” Tai said she has started the “step one” discussions with China on the trade deal, but they have not yielded results yet.

The administration’s broader aim is to “defend the American economy, our workers and our businesses from the negative impacts” of China’s nonmarket policies, she said in a fireside chat with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

Biden recently said he is not yet ready to remove the tariffs his predecessor imposed in 2018 on Chinese products worth US$370 billion, citing “unfair” trade practices.

REFORM WHO

In her comments on Monday, Tai also said that she is “heartened” by the prospects of reforming the WTO.

She pointed to a “universal commitment ... that the WTO as an institution is important, and deserves our attention.”

The Trump administration paralyzed the WTO’s dispute resolution body, but Tai pledged the US would take a leadership role in the reform effort.

“We might have different visions about what we would like the WTO to be specifically, but let’s engage in that process,” she said.