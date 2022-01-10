Major science parks set revenue records

SEMICONDUCTOR BOOST: The Ministry of Science and Technology expects revenue at the three hubs to grow further while new parks are to be set up in southern Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s three largest science parks last year set revenue records, with a total of about NT$3.5 trillion (US$126.4 billion), the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a report yesterday.

For the first 10 months of last year, the biggest industries by revenue at the three parks — the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park 中部科學園區) in Taichung and the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) in Tainan — were semiconductors, optoelectronics, and computers and computer accessories, the ministry said.

Revenue in the semiconductor industry totaled NT$2.18 trillion during that period, up 23.58 percent from the same period in 2020, accounting for about 72 percent of the parks’ overall revenue.

The entrance to the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung is pictured on April 7 last year. Photo: CNA

The ministry attributed the strong performance to growing demand for high-end chips used in emerging applications such as 5G and artificial intelligence of things.

Optoelectronics sales rose by 29.09 percent year-on-year to reach NT$495.5 billion, thanks in large part to strong demand amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy and soaring prices of flat-panel displays.

Sales in the computer and computer accessories sector were NT$132.4 billion, up 13.53 percent from a year earlier, the report showed.

If manufacturing capacity is not negatively affected by the COVID-19 situation this year, total revenue for the three science parks would continue to grow, the ministry said.

ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and several other local companies have signed letters of intent to build factories in a newly developed science park in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), the ministry said.

The administration of the Ciaotou Science and Technology Park (橋頭科學園區) is expected to allow companies to start building factories in late September.

In addition to the semiconductor and electric vehicle industries, the new park is to focus on the precision healthcare, smart machines and aerospace industries.

Separately, Tian Zheng International Precision Machinery Co (天正國際精密機械) is to hold a groundbreaking ceremony at its new plant in Kaohsiung’s Renwu Industrial Park (仁武產業園區) on Saturday, becoming the first company to start construction of facilities in the 74-hectare park.

Tian Zheng, Drewloong Precision Inc (駐龍精密機械), 4DMen Technology Co (成新科技), Kolead Aerospace Co (科力航太) and Yen Sun Technology Corp (元山科技) in October gained the Kaohsiung City Government’s approval to enter the park with a combined investment of NT$4.2 billion.

To form a new “Southern Taiwan Technology Corridor,” the Executive Yuan has approved plans to set up an 88-hectare science park in Chiayi County and another 73.83-hectare park in Pingtung County, the ministry said.