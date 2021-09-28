EQUITIES
Foreigners net sold NT$24bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$24.06 billion (US$867.9 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$4.5 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were China Steel Corp (中鋼), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), while the top three bought were USI Corp (台灣聚合化學品), HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.17 trillion, or 44.04 percent of total market capitalization, NT$46.23 billion lower than the previous week, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
SEMI show in December
The annual SEMI Taiwan trade show, which normally takes place in September, has this year been rescheduled to Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, due to a local COVID-19 outbreak, the event’s organizer said yesterday. The show is to take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, it said. About 550 companies are registered to showcase their most advanced technologies in 2,000 booths, SEMI Taiwan said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) and Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) are among the participants, SEMI Taiwan said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Hon Young’s plan approved
The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday approved Hon Young Semiconductor Corp’s (鴻揚半導體) application to invest in the Hsinchu Science Park (竹科新竹園區). Hon Young is a wholly owned semiconductor unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) focusing on the development of new-generation silicon carbide chips, microelectromechanical systems and silicon-related products, such as ultra-high voltage and power management ICs. It plans to invest NT$3.76 billion in the park to develop next-generation chip technology and help establish a local supply chain, the ministry said.
TECHNOLOGY
WEF expands lighthouse
The World Economic Forum (WEF) yesterday announced the addition of 21 new sites to its Global Lighthouse Network, which is a community of world-leading manufacturing facilities and value chains using the so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” technologies to increase efficiency and productivity, in tandem with environmental stewardship. Taiwanese LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), as well as electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), are among the new entries to WEF’s lighthouse designation, a press release said.
PROPERTY
Evergrande saga costly
China would seek to avoid social and financial instability stemming from the resolution of cash-strapped developer Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) troubles, but the economic costs could be large, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report yesterday. While Chinese authorities would try to protect “the company’s home-buyers, suppliers and contractors,” Evergrande’s “financial strife could restrict funding access for property companies and Chinese issuers, damage the asset quality of certain banks, and disrupt the real estate market,” Moody’s managing director and Asia-Pacific chief credit officer Michael Taylor said in the report.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM