EQUITIES

Foreigners net sold NT$24bn

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$24.06 billion (US$867.9 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$4.5 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were China Steel Corp (中鋼), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), while the top three bought were USI Corp (台灣聚合化學品), HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.17 trillion, or 44.04 percent of total market capitalization, NT$46.23 billion lower than the previous week, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

SEMI show in December

The annual SEMI Taiwan trade show, which normally takes place in September, has this year been rescheduled to Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, due to a local COVID-19 outbreak, the event’s organizer said yesterday. The show is to take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, it said. About 550 companies are registered to showcase their most advanced technologies in 2,000 booths, SEMI Taiwan said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) and Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) are among the participants, SEMI Taiwan said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Hon Young’s plan approved

The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday approved Hon Young Semiconductor Corp’s (鴻揚半導體) application to invest in the Hsinchu Science Park (竹科新竹園區). Hon Young is a wholly owned semiconductor unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) focusing on the development of new-generation silicon carbide chips, microelectromechanical systems and silicon-related products, such as ultra-high voltage and power management ICs. It plans to invest NT$3.76 billion in the park to develop next-generation chip technology and help establish a local supply chain, the ministry said.

TECHNOLOGY

WEF expands lighthouse

The World Economic Forum (WEF) yesterday announced the addition of 21 new sites to its Global Lighthouse Network, which is a community of world-leading manufacturing facilities and value chains using the so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” technologies to increase efficiency and productivity, in tandem with environmental stewardship. Taiwanese LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), as well as electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), are among the new entries to WEF’s lighthouse designation, a press release said.

PROPERTY

Evergrande saga costly

China would seek to avoid social and financial instability stemming from the resolution of cash-strapped developer Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) troubles, but the economic costs could be large, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report yesterday. While Chinese authorities would try to protect “the company’s home-buyers, suppliers and contractors,” Evergrande’s “financial strife could restrict funding access for property companies and Chinese issuers, damage the asset quality of certain banks, and disrupt the real estate market,” Moody’s managing director and Asia-Pacific chief credit officer Michael Taylor said in the report.