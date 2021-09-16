More than 10 local banks have launched reward programs for credit card holders who link their Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers to their cards, aiming to boost credit card business affected by a domestic COVID-19 outbreak that started in May.
The government-issued NT$5,000 (US$180.5) vouchers are slated to be distributed free of charge from Oct. 8.
People can register for the digital version of the vouchers from Wednesday next week, the Executive Yuan has said.
Most banks’ rewards depend on card holders’ spending and stipulate minimum amounts, banks said.
Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) said that from Oct. 8 to Nov. 31, credit card holders who link their vouchers to their cards would earn 2 percent cash back once they spend more than NT$30,000 in a single month, with a maximum reward of NT$3,000.
Taishin Bank said that it would offer NT$1,000 to those who advertise the program to at least four family members or friends, NT$800 to new clients and NT$200 to those who use their vouchers first, the bank said.
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) said it would raise the cashback rate by 1 percentage point for users of its most popular card, the HSBC Cashback Signature Card, who link their card to the vouchers and spend more than NT$5,000 domestically in a single month, the bank said.
As the credit card offers cash rebates of 1.22 percent for domestic transactions, that would amount to 2.22 percent, the bank said, adding that the program would run through June next year, with a maximum reward of NT$10,000.
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) said it would grant NT$2,000 to those who apply for its DBS Eco Card, link the vouchers to their new card and spend more than NT$3,000 by Nov. 30.
DBS Bank last year launched a similar program when the Triple Stimulus Vouchers were issued, with the number of applicants growing 10-fold, it said, adding that it expects another spike this year.
Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) said it would offer NT$2,000 worth of bonus points to the first credit card holder who links the vouchers to their card and NT$3,000 each for those who participate in the program by the end of next month.
CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) said it would hold a raffle for individual bonuses of NT$5,000.
The Financial Supervisory Commission on Tuesday said that voucher-related rewards offered by local banks and other businesses total NT$3.3 billion and that it encourages people to opt for digital vouchers.
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app