Banks, insurers and brokerages in Taipei and New Taipei City are to open as normal tomorrow, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Saturday.
All financial service providers have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted customer services while following the cities’ tightened disease prevention measures, the commission said.
The announcement came after the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 alert for the two cities to level 3 through Friday next week, calling on the public to avoid unnecessary travel, activities and gatherings, banning indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and implementing sector-specific rules for businesses.
Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times
To reduce person-to-person contacts, the Ministry of Finance said that National Taxation Bureau offices in northern Taiwan would stop accepting in-person income tax filings.
The offices in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan and Yilan would not accept tax filings until Friday next week, but remain open for other purposes, it said, adding that disease prevention measures, such as checking visitors’ temperatures, would be in place.
The ministry on Wednesday last week announced that the deadline for filing individual and corporate income tax for last year has been extended by one month, to June 30.
It urged people to file their taxes online, which can also be done using a smartphone.
The Securities and Futures Bureau said that listed companies would still have to hold in-person annual shareholders’ meetings, but control the number of participants, guaranteeing that no more then five people attend a meeting in the same room.
The requirement for in-person shareholders’ meetings is stipulated in the Company Act (公司法) to safeguard the participation rights of minority shareholders, it said.
Despite a provision in the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) that shareholders’ meetings must be held before the end of June, the bureau said it would on a case-by-case basis decide whether companies that do not meet this deadline be exempted from penalties.
Commission data showed that 261 listed companies have scheduled shareholder meetings between tomorrow and Friday next week.
Of those companies, 28 had more than 50 shareholders attending their meetings in person last year, the commission said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
COMPETITIVE: The chip designer is offering an annual compensation of NT$1.5 million to NT$2 million, in addition to cash and stock bonuses to attract workers MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest designer of 5G handset chips, is stepping up its recruitment drive this year, with plans to hire more than 2,000 engineers specializing in core technologies, including 5G, wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI). That would be double from the more than 1,000 people it hired on average in the past few years, as the Hsinchu-based company looks to boost growth this year and beyond. It also comes as the company plans to launch a new 5G chip, Dimensity 2000 series, which supports mmWave technology and sub-6-gigahertz technology, at the end of this year. That would be