Alchip Technologies (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent.
Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies.
Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total revenue.
Photo: Reuters
The US Bureau of Industry and Security said that the seven Chinese supercomputing entities are conducting activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US.
The company said that it received written assurance from Phytium that none of its products and services were for military purposes.
Even without the revenue contribution of its biggest customer, Alchip said that it remains bullish about this year’s revenue outlook, given robust customer demand.
The company said that revenue this year is likely to increase at least 20 percent, compared with annual growth last year of 71 percent to NT$7.08 billion (US$248.73 million).
Last month, the company said that it was “very confident” that it met — or even beat — analysts’ revenue projection for the year of US$320 million to US$330 million.
Yesterday, Alchip said that it might not be able to fully make up for all of the lost Phytium revenue.
The company remains “very confident that our revenue this year will grow at least 20 percent year-on-year,” Alchip chief executive officer Johnny Shen (沈祥霖) told an investors’ conference yesterday.
“We still expect good growth in terms of our top line and bottom line for this year,” Shen said. “Our design capacity is full now.”
Alchip said that its confidence is based on strong growth in the global ASIC market, which is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2 percent over an unspecified period.
Thirty-five design contracts have been secured, with 50 percent of the customers being outside China, the company said.
Alchip’s board of directors has discussed initiating a share buyback program to prop up its share price, but has yet to make a final decision, it said.
Since Phytium was blacklisted four trading sessions ago, Alchip’s shares have dipped 28.48 percent to close at NT$658 yesterday.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent