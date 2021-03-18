World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

US beef tariffs increase

Tokyo is temporarily raising tariffs on US beef imports as volumes have exceeded levels agreed to between the two nations for the fiscal year ending on March 31, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said yesterday. From today, the tariff would rise to 38.5 percent from 25.8 percent for 30 days through April 16, marking the first time the safeguard measure has been imposed on US beef imports since August 2017. Japan imported 242,229 tonnes of US beef by early this month, exceeding the maximum 242,000 tonnes set under the Japan-US trade agreement for this fiscal year, the ministry said. Slower imports from Australia due to drought there have boosted demand for US beef, an official at the ministry said.

JAPAN

Exports drop 4.5% annually

Exports this month fell for the first time in three months, dropping more than economists expected, as the timing of Lunar New Year holiday cut business days in China, while COVID-19 and extreme weather weighed on other key markets. The value of overseas shipments slid 4.5 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. Analysts predicted a much smaller 0.2 percent drop. Exports to the US and Europe declined at a faster pace than in January, while gains to China slowed sharply.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei to sell 5G patents

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) plans to begin charging mobile giants such as Apple Inc a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking. The company is to negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co, Huawei chief legal officer Song Liuping (宋柳平) said. It promised to charge lower rates than rivals such as Qualcomm Inc, Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should make about US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and this year, executives said. It is capping per-phone royalties at US$2.50, said Jason Ding (丁建新), head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.

INTERNET

Google to lower commission

Google on Tuesday said that it would halve the controversial fee it charges developers at its online shop for digital content tailored for Android-powered mobile devices. The commission taken at Google Play would be reduced to 15 percent from 30 percent starting in July, but just on the first US$1 million of revenue taken in annually by a developer, Google product management vice president Sameer Samat said in a post. The move comes amid pressure on Google and Apple to ease policies on their online marketplaces for the dominant mobile platforms. Apple announced a similar cut for small businesses last year.

TECHNOLOGY

Firms bet on cloud gaming

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Sony Corp are beefing up their bet on cloud gaming by joining the latest fundraising round of Japanese venture Ubitus K.K. Ubitus, which specializes in cloud-gaming technology and services. The Japanese venture yesterday said that it completed a round with investments from Tencent, Sony Innovation Fund by Innovation Growth Ventures and Square Enix Holdings Co, without disclosing the amount raised. The investors put in about US$45 million at a valuation of less than US$400 million, a person familiar with the matter said.