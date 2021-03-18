JAPAN
US beef tariffs increase
Tokyo is temporarily raising tariffs on US beef imports as volumes have exceeded levels agreed to between the two nations for the fiscal year ending on March 31, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said yesterday. From today, the tariff would rise to 38.5 percent from 25.8 percent for 30 days through April 16, marking the first time the safeguard measure has been imposed on US beef imports since August 2017. Japan imported 242,229 tonnes of US beef by early this month, exceeding the maximum 242,000 tonnes set under the Japan-US trade agreement for this fiscal year, the ministry said. Slower imports from Australia due to drought there have boosted demand for US beef, an official at the ministry said.
JAPAN
Exports drop 4.5% annually
Exports this month fell for the first time in three months, dropping more than economists expected, as the timing of Lunar New Year holiday cut business days in China, while COVID-19 and extreme weather weighed on other key markets. The value of overseas shipments slid 4.5 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. Analysts predicted a much smaller 0.2 percent drop. Exports to the US and Europe declined at a faster pace than in January, while gains to China slowed sharply.
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei to sell 5G patents
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) plans to begin charging mobile giants such as Apple Inc a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking. The company is to negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co, Huawei chief legal officer Song Liuping (宋柳平) said. It promised to charge lower rates than rivals such as Qualcomm Inc, Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should make about US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and this year, executives said. It is capping per-phone royalties at US$2.50, said Jason Ding (丁建新), head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.
INTERNET
Google to lower commission
Google on Tuesday said that it would halve the controversial fee it charges developers at its online shop for digital content tailored for Android-powered mobile devices. The commission taken at Google Play would be reduced to 15 percent from 30 percent starting in July, but just on the first US$1 million of revenue taken in annually by a developer, Google product management vice president Sameer Samat said in a post. The move comes amid pressure on Google and Apple to ease policies on their online marketplaces for the dominant mobile platforms. Apple announced a similar cut for small businesses last year.
TECHNOLOGY
Firms bet on cloud gaming
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Sony Corp are beefing up their bet on cloud gaming by joining the latest fundraising round of Japanese venture Ubitus K.K. Ubitus, which specializes in cloud-gaming technology and services. The Japanese venture yesterday said that it completed a round with investments from Tencent, Sony Innovation Fund by Innovation Growth Ventures and Square Enix Holdings Co, without disclosing the amount raised. The investors put in about US$45 million at a valuation of less than US$400 million, a person familiar with the matter said.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
‘THEY NEED THEM’: US demand for semiconductors has caused Taiwan’s large trade surplus with the US, rather than currency intervention, the central bank governor said A huge increase in foreign-exchange interventions could lead to the US labeling Taiwan a currency manipulator, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, but he added that the designation is unlikely to have any immediate negative impact on the nation’s export-dependent economy. “It is possible that Taiwan might be listed as a manipulator,” Yang told lawmakers in Taipei as he delivered a report. However, Yang said that the US’ criteria for labeling another economy a currency manipulator are no longer suitable, as the global economy has changed over the past year. Taiwan’s high-trade surplus with the US, one of the US Department
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention