The number of digital savings accounts opened at the nation’s banks rose 12.4 percent quarterly to 6.46 million as of the end of last year, as lenders offered higher interest rates to compete against Web-only banks, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed yesterday.
The figure rose 90 percent from 3.38 million at the end of 2019, the data showed.
Among the 35 banks that allow clients to open digital savings accounts, Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) remained in first place with 2.36 million accounts, up 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) retained the number two spot with 966,000, up 15.68 percent quarterly, the data showed.
Photo courtesy of Union Bank of Taiwan
Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) registered a 14 percent increase to 663,000 from the previous quarter, and O-Bank (王道商業銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) finished last year with 450,000 accounts each, the data showed.
The commission said in a report that the rapid rise in the number of digital savings accounts reflects the banks’ efforts to provide their clients with rewards such as higher interest rates.
It also points at the banks’ strategy to counter an imminent challenge from the nation’s three Web-only banks, the report said.
For example, Taishin Bank’s digital service offers an annual interest rate of 1 percent for demand deposits of less than NT$300,000 (US$10,569), much higher than the annual interest rate of 0.04 percent for deposits at its physical branches, awarding digital account clients with NT$2,880 more interest income than those using a physical branch, it said.
Bank SinoPac’s digital service offers interest rates of up to 1.1 percent for demand deposits of less than NT$500,000, while O-Bank offers interest rates of up to 1 percent for demand deposits higher than NT$1 million, the banks have said.
While Cathay United Bank does not provide high interest rates for digital account holders, it allows them to transfer or withdraw money without paying handling fees 50 times and 15 times per month respectively.
Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀), which began its pilot run in late December last year, registered 55 digital savings accounts as of the end of last year, but the number of clients is expected to grow fast after the bank began formal operations early last month, the commission said.
Line Bank (連線商業銀行) and Next Bank (將來銀行) have yet to gain the commission’s approval to start operations.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past