MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market.
Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said.
Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing.
Photo courtesy of MediaTek Inc
Xiaomi plans to equip its first flagship gaming smartphone with the new processor and release the phone later this year, said Lu Wei-ping (盧偉冰), who is in charge of Xiaomi’s Redmi family.
It was also one of the first smartphone vendors to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ in its premium phone — Redmi K30 Ultra — last year, Lu said.
The first devices equipped with the new Dimensity 1200 and 1100 processors are expected to hit the market from the end of this quarter to the beginning of next quarter, MediaTek said.
Two other Chinese brands — Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) — said they also intend to deepen their partnerships with MediaTek.
China is the world’s biggest 5G smartphone market, with shipments last year estimated to total nearly 130 million units, MediaTek said.
The company “continues to expand its 5G portfolio, with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier,” J.C. Hsu (徐敬全), corporate vice president and general manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit, told reporters.
With a diversified product portfolio, MediaTek shipped 45 million Dimensity processors last year, Hsu said.
That meant it captured a 22.5 percent share of the world’s 5G market last year, as more than 200 million smartphones were powered by 5G processors.
“We believe the 5G market is set to deliver high-speed growth this year, more than doubling [from last year]. It is a market with plenty of growth opportunities,” Hsu said.
The Hsinchu-based company expects about 500 million phones would support 5G technology this year, as more than 200 telecoms worldwide are to deploy 5G networks this year, up from about 120 companies last year, he said.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc, on Tuesday unveiled a new high-end 5G processor, the Snapdragon 870.
“Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola Inc, iQOO, OnePlus (一加), Oppo and Xiaomi,” Qualcomm said in a news release.
Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced this quarter, the company said.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of