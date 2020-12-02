The indoor observatory on the top floor of Taipei 101 has been opened to the public on a trial basis, while the cost of visiting the outdoor area has been reduced, Taipei Financial Center Corp (台北金融大樓) said yesterday.
The regular NT$300 ticket for the observatory on the 89th floor now allows visits to the indoor observatory on the 101st floor, Taipei Financial Center said.
Prior to yesterday, only “very, very important persons,” such as visiting heads of state, foreign celebrities and prime customers of Taipei 101’s shopping mall, were allowed access to the indoor observatory on the 101st floor, it said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Tickets for public visits to the outdoor area on the 101st floor, which previously cost NT$2,700 per person on weekends or NT$3,000 for two people on weekdays, have been sharply reduced, it said.
Visitors to the 89th floor observatory would need to pay an additional NT$999 to go up to Skyline 460, as the outdoor area on the top floor is called, the company said.
The new prices and public access are being implemented on a trial basis for this month, with visits to the top floor limited to 200 people per hour, because a special elevator is required to reach it, Taipei Financial Center said.
After the trial period, the cost to visit the indoor and outdoor areas of the top floor observatory would increase by NT$101, it said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco