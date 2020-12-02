Access to Taipei 101’s top floor offered in trial

Staff writer, with CNA





The indoor observatory on the top floor of Taipei 101 has been opened to the public on a trial basis, while the cost of visiting the outdoor area has been reduced, Taipei Financial Center Corp (台北金融大樓) said yesterday.

The regular NT$300 ticket for the observatory on the 89th floor now allows visits to the indoor observatory on the 101st floor, Taipei Financial Center said.

Prior to yesterday, only “very, very important persons,” such as visiting heads of state, foreign celebrities and prime customers of Taipei 101’s shopping mall, were allowed access to the indoor observatory on the 101st floor, it said.

People visit the Taipei 101 Observatory in Taipei on June 7. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

Tickets for public visits to the outdoor area on the 101st floor, which previously cost NT$2,700 per person on weekends or NT$3,000 for two people on weekdays, have been sharply reduced, it said.

Visitors to the 89th floor observatory would need to pay an additional NT$999 to go up to Skyline 460, as the outdoor area on the top floor is called, the company said.

The new prices and public access are being implemented on a trial basis for this month, with visits to the top floor limited to 200 people per hour, because a special elevator is required to reach it, Taipei Financial Center said.

After the trial period, the cost to visit the indoor and outdoor areas of the top floor observatory would increase by NT$101, it said.