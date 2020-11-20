CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) is Taiwan’s sixth-most valuable brand, with a brand value of US$549 million, the Best Taiwan Global Brands survey released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Economic Affairs found.
CTBC Financial said that the survey showed that it has topped other financial companies in Taiwan for a fifth consecutive year, making it the most influential financial firm in terms of brand value.
The Industrial Development Bureau commissioned international consultancy Interbrand to conduct the annual survey on the value and ranking of the top 25 Taiwanese brands, CTBC Financial said.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Financial Holding Co
The survey assessed the brand value of thousands of Taiwanese listed companies through a two-stage process, while considering each firm’s financial strength and brand development strategy, it said.
The survey showed that CTBC Financial has dedicated significant effort toward expanding its overseas businesses and its transition to digital technologies.
The company has provided special loan programs for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is part of its “We are family” brand, an image that has successfully appealed to people, it said.
The branding — sustained and built up carefully through a series of videos and events — has been the main reason CTBC Financial has once again received the award, the survey’s organizers said.
Jeffrey Koo Sr (辜濓松), the late founder of the company, once said: “A company’s value is not based on becoming the most profitable, but, more importantly, on what it contributes to society and how it becomes a positive influence.”
When receiving the award at a ceremony on Tuesday, CTBC Financial chief administration officer Roger Kao (高人傑) said that the company has always been concerned with social issues in Taiwan, and this year it has focused on the pandemic in its videos.
One video contrasted the Taiwanese government’s efforts at combatting the pandemic with its work during the SARS epidemic in 2003, to 50 years earlier, when the Republic of China lost its seat in the UN, demonstrating that Taiwanese have always been able to come together in the face of adversity, he said.
The video has been viewed more than 11 million times by people from 20 countries, which not only brings Taiwan international attention, but also allows the world to see the extraordinary work that has gone into maintaining the normalcy of everyday life in Taiwan, Kao said.
Working with the Taiwanese government, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) has also provided relief loans to workers, an expedited process, with two years of work completed in six weeks through the lender’s digital banking technology.
The bank in October last year started a trial with Chi Mei Corp (奇美實業) to build the world’s largest blockchain credit platform, which simplifies the transaction process while also increasing security, CTBC Financial said.
The trial not only showed that the platform could cut processing time from five days to one, but also markedly improve transaction security, it added.
