Catcher CEO tops nationwide performance ranking

Staff writer, with CNA





Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) chairman Allen Hung (洪水樹) has topped Harvard Business Review’s biennial rankings of Taiwan’s 100 best-performing CEOs, the management magazine announced on Thursday.

The journal said that this year’s ranking was the first since the retirements of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who captured the top two spots in both 2016 and 2018.

Yageo Corp (國巨) chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) and Advantech Co (研華) chairman K.C. Liu (劉克振) rounded out the top three.

Among the top 10, the only non-tech-sector CEO was Eclat Textile Co’s (儒鴻) Hung Chen-hai (洪鎮海), who was listed fifth.

OUTPERFORMED

Hung’s company also notched a list-topping 9,460 percent return on equity (ROE) after adjustments for industrial fluctuation, finishing 72 percent higher than the next-closest competitor, the results showed.

Three of the CEOs made the list twice for concurrent leadership roles at separate companies: Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) at Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信, No. 16) and U-Ming Marine Transport Corp (裕民航運, No. 50), Yageo’s Chen, who was also listed as chairman of Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新, No. 93), and Alex Lo (羅智先) at President Chain Store Corp (統一超商, No. 67) and Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業, No. 80).

STRONG TECH SECTOR

By industry, the tech sector accounted for 47 percent of the listings, followed by traditional manufacturing and precision machinery at 24 percent, the service sector at 10 percent and the financial industry at 8 percent.

Meanwhile, half of the CEOs on the list were founders of their companies, which the magazine said might pose succession risks in the future.

AGING LEADERS

In terms of age, 80 percent of those included on the list were over 60, while the CEOs’ average age was 67.

The magazine said it had considered the performance of the leaders of Taiwan’s 300 largest corporations, with those who had not yet served two years and those with criminal records excluded from consideration.

The top 100 CEOs were selected based on their company’s market value growth and industry-adjusted ROE during their tenure, it said.