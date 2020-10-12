Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) chairman Allen Hung (洪水樹) has topped Harvard Business Review’s biennial rankings of Taiwan’s 100 best-performing CEOs, the management magazine announced on Thursday.
The journal said that this year’s ranking was the first since the retirements of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who captured the top two spots in both 2016 and 2018.
Yageo Corp (國巨) chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) and Advantech Co (研華) chairman K.C. Liu (劉克振) rounded out the top three.
Among the top 10, the only non-tech-sector CEO was Eclat Textile Co’s (儒鴻) Hung Chen-hai (洪鎮海), who was listed fifth.
OUTPERFORMED
Hung’s company also notched a list-topping 9,460 percent return on equity (ROE) after adjustments for industrial fluctuation, finishing 72 percent higher than the next-closest competitor, the results showed.
Three of the CEOs made the list twice for concurrent leadership roles at separate companies: Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) at Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信, No. 16) and U-Ming Marine Transport Corp (裕民航運, No. 50), Yageo’s Chen, who was also listed as chairman of Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新, No. 93), and Alex Lo (羅智先) at President Chain Store Corp (統一超商, No. 67) and Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業, No. 80).
STRONG TECH SECTOR
By industry, the tech sector accounted for 47 percent of the listings, followed by traditional manufacturing and precision machinery at 24 percent, the service sector at 10 percent and the financial industry at 8 percent.
Meanwhile, half of the CEOs on the list were founders of their companies, which the magazine said might pose succession risks in the future.
AGING LEADERS
In terms of age, 80 percent of those included on the list were over 60, while the CEOs’ average age was 67.
The magazine said it had considered the performance of the leaders of Taiwan’s 300 largest corporations, with those who had not yet served two years and those with criminal records excluded from consideration.
The top 100 CEOs were selected based on their company’s market value growth and industry-adjusted ROE during their tenure, it said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month