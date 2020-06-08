The combined revenue of Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries last month fell by a double-digit percentage point from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic weakened downstream demand and reduced average selling prices.
The consolidated revenue of Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) totaled NT$76.57 billion (US$2.57 billion), a decline of 40.4 percent, the firms’ stock exchange filings on Friday showed.
On a monthly basis, their combined revenue was up 1.5 percent from April on the back of a 15.9 percent increase in revenue at Formosa Petrochemical, the nation’s only listed oil refiner.
It said its revenue grew 15.9 percent month-on-month to NT$25.69 billion, as sales in its refining business rose 25.2 percent and its naphtha business expanded 11.2 percent.
It attributed its strong refining business expansion to higher refining output and oil prices, while the growth in naphtha business was mainly due to a sales increase in olefins.
Compared with a year earlier, revenue fell 55.9 percent as the COVID-19 outbreak and a collapse in demand caused sales at the refining business to plunge 61.7 percent and those at the naphtha cracking business to tumble by 50.5 percent, Formosa Petrochemical said.
Nan Ya Plastics reported the smallest annual decrease in revenue of the four, down 21.7 percent to NT$19.42 billion, a drop of 4.86 percent from April.
“The COVID-19 pandemic had a continuous impact on global economics and led to a sluggish end market demand, dragging down sales volume and product prices,” Nan Ya Plastics said in its filing.
The company, whose lineup includes plastics, chemicals, polyesters and electronic materials, said revenue generated from its Taiwanese operations decreased 21.5 percent from a year earlier and revenue from its Chinese operations fell 15.17 percent, while the US revenue dropped 37.31 percent.
Flagship unit Formosa Plastics Corp reported revenue of NT$13.45 billion, down 29.2 percent annually as the prices of its major products fell by 19.58 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue was 8.8 percent lower, which Formosa Plastics attributed to a decline in sales of polyvinyl chloride amid lower demand in Europe and the US, falling sales of ethylene vinyl acetate used for shoes affected by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, as well as a decreased demand for polypropylene (PP) from customers.
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre’s reported revenue fell 31.7 percent year-on-year to NT$18.01 billion, a decline of just 0.7 percent from April.
Selling prices of its major product acetone remained steady on the back of epidemic prevention demand, it said.
However, the prices of other products were affected by COVID-19, lower oil prices and new production capacity in China, with the exception of the prices of phenol, acetone, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and PP, it said.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
SCATTERED: Production would be dispersed among a number of countries, which would bring an end to so-called world factories, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu said Decentralized production would be the new focus in manufacturing, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) yesterday told an online forum held by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所). “The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a heavy impact on supply chains as well as production ... [production] would no longer be concentrated in solely one country, this is the end of what we used to call world factories,” Liu said during a panel discussion hosted by MIC director Victor Tsan (詹文男). As the US and China continue to dominate and sway international relations, the rest of the world is
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and