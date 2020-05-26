Food and beverage sales drop 22.8%

Sales across Taiwan’s food and beverage sector nosedived 22.8 percent year-on-year to NT$47.9 billion (US$1.59 billion) last month, the largest decline in 20 years, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

One of the first victims of the COVID-19 outbreak, the sector has posted double-digit annual declines in sales for three months in a row.

“Restaurants ... took the biggest hit, as the strict anti-epidemic measures implemented have had a notable impact [on revenue],” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told a news conference in Taipei, referring to seating schemes spacing diners further apart. “Consumers are also less willing to eat out for fear of catching the virus.”

A server at the Eslite Cafe in the Xinyi branch of the Eslite bookstore chain in Taipei yesterday arranges a dessert display.

The government’s ban on international visitors, which has been in place since March, also dealt a heavy blow to restaurant sales, she said.

Total restaurant sales last month fell 23 percent year-on-year to NT$38.9 billion, ministry data showed. Tea stalls’ sales faced a similar, albeit less severe, decline, contracting 16.6 percent year-on-year to NT$6.6 billion.

With the airline sector practically at a standstill amid a global lockdown, domestic catering services reported a 32.3 percent drop in sales to NT$2.5 billion.

“Hopefully the [food and beverage] sector will soon recover some momentum as the coronavirus situation comes under control,” Wang said.

She forecast an 8 to 15 percent annual decline in food and beverage sales for this month, after taking into account sales linked to Mother’s Day.

The retail sector posted a 10.2 percent year-on-year decrease in sales to NT$277.8 billion, the biggest decline in more than 11 years, ministry data showed.

The lackluster figure was partly due to dwindling sales of general merchandise, which fell 8.5 percent to NT$94.1 billion, as department store sales slumped nationwide.

The drop in international crude oil prices also drove sales of petroleum and chemical products down 39.9 percent year-on-year to NT$13.3 billion, the data showed.

“Most industries [in the retail sector] suffered declines [in sales] last month, with the exception of the e-commerce industry, which grew 19.1 percent year-on-year to a record high of NT$18.3 billion,” Wang said.