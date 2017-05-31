Chen I-han, a student at the master’s program of Dayeh University’s College of Design and Arts, has designed slippers with replaceable soles made from recycled paper using a 3D printer. This has won her a gold in the sustainable development strategy, as well as an honorable mention, at the IDA Design Awards in the US.

According to Chen, the slippers, which are both environmentally friendly and durable, are made from recycled pulp. She has also designed replaceable soles that will allow users to attach new ones to the slippers after the original soles wear out, prolonging the product’s life cycle. Having replaceable soles also allows users to wear the same slippers indoors and outdoors by switching between two sets. Being able to wear the same shoes indoors and outdoors means more storage space in the shoe rack for other shoes.

Chen says her paper slippers are ideal for hotels, which can provide slippers with local characteristics, for guests to take home after their stay as souvenirs. Deguang digital design company has already obtained a patent for the replaceable sole design. The company is now preparing to produce samples of the final product. If things go well, the paper slippers will hit the market before the end of this year.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

大葉大學設藝學院碩士生陳沂含利用3D繪圖開發設計出可換鞋底的「再生紙拖鞋」，獲得美國IDA國際設計大獎永續發展設計金獎及榮譽獎。

陳沂含指出，為打造環保耐用的拖鞋，她以回收紙紙漿做成「再生紙拖鞋」，並設計可替換的鞋底，鞋底磨損後僅須換上新鞋底即可繼續使用，讓拖鞋更耐用；此外使用者也可以把鞋底分成室內用跟外出用，一鞋兩用，減少鞋子太多占用鞋櫃空間的問題。

陳沂含說，「再生紙拖鞋」適合在觀光飯店提供，可把地方元素加入設計中，讓紙拖鞋成為旅客想帶回家的紀念品。目前她服務的德廣數位設計已取得鞋底分離專利，「再生紙拖鞋」也即將進入打樣階段。順利的話，今年產品就能上市。

（自由時報記者顏宏駿）