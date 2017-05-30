Famous Japanese ramen restaurant, Ichiran, earlier this month formally announced it will open its first restaurant in Taiwan on June 15 in Taipei’s Xinyi District — and the restaurant will stay open 24 hours a day.

A wave of ramen restaurants from Japan have opened up shop in Taiwan in recent years, so that the arrival of Ichiran to Taiwanese shores has been hotly anticipated for some time. As for the price, the restaurant’s famous Tonkotsu Ramen, made from natural pork-bone soup, will cost diners NT$288 and a “noodle refill” will cost NT$58.

In order to counteract the different climatic conditions of Taiwan, Ichiran says it has installed a “noodle production specialist” who resides permanently in Taiwan and makes adjustments according to temperature and humidity on a daily basis to produce perfect, made-to-order fresh Ichiran noodles. Furthermore, the company says all the other ingredients used are authentic and original.

In addition, so that Taiwanese customers can experience the atmosphere of a Japanese Ichiran restaurant, like its stores in Japan, the Taipei outlet will provide “flavor-concentration booths,” the same Ichiran ordering system and a “noodle refill” service.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

日本著名的一蘭拉麵本月中正式對外宣布，台灣第一家店將於六月十五日在台北信義區正式開幕，並且將會二十四小時營業。

日本拉麵近期大舉來台展店，許多民眾期盼已久的日本一蘭拉麵也在台落腳。民眾關心的售價部分，最知名的天然豚骨湯拉麵為新台幣兩百八十八元，加麵則為五十八元。

一蘭拉麵表示，為了因應日本與台灣氣候上的差異，也特別設置「製麵職人」常駐在台，依據每天氣溫和濕度進行調整，製作出最好的「一蘭特製生麵」，此外其他食材也全是「道地原味」。

除此之外，為了讓民眾感受到跟在日本一蘭拉麵店同樣氛圍，台灣的一蘭拉麵也提供跟日本相同的「味集中座位」、「點餐系統」以及「加麵系統」等服務。

(中央社)