Love won and lost, longing and connections and memories are the common elements of two disparate musical productions taking place this weekend as part of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts in Taipei and Taichung.
Opening tonight at the National Theater in Taipei is the Yang Ensemble’s (楊景翔演劇團) production of Love Song — Rhyme for you Revival (我為你押韻—情歌Revival), commissioned for this year’s festival by the National Theater Concert Hall.
Photo courtesy of Priska Ketterer — Lucerne Festival
Love Song — Rhyme for you was first performed by the Creative Society Theatre Company (創作社劇團) at the Wenshan Theater in May 2011 and became an immediate hit. It has toured extensively in Taiwan in the intervening years as well as traveling to Beijing and Shanghai.
Written by award-winning playwright Birdy Fong (馮勃棣) and directed by Yang Ching-hsiang (楊景翔), the show, a melodrama centering on a mysterious woman and a suicidal playwright suffering from creative block, features almost 100 love songs, mostly from the 1990s, as it seeks to portray the love affairs of ordinary people.
Think karaoke meets Romeo and Juliet, Taiwanese style, or the kind of daydreaming when all the confusion and upsets in your romantic life can be explained and resolved through song.
Photo courtesy of Chou Chia-hu
The nine-member cast of the revival features Sun Ke-fong (孫可芳) as the female lead and original cast members Wang Hong-yuan (王宏元) and Ling Chia-chi (林家麒) as the two male leads.
Live music is provided by folk rocker Birdman C (日京江羽人).
The show runs about two hours and the top-tier seats, priced at NT$3,200, are for the first two rows in the orchestra section, where the audience not only gets a close up view of the action, they become part of the show themselves.
Photo courtesy of Chou Chia-hu
After four shows this weekend in Taipei, the production moves to the National Taichung Theater for two shows next weekend in the Playhouse.
BLANK OUT
Dutch contemporary composer Michel van der Aa’s music theater production Blank Out was inspired by the work and life of South African poet Ingrid Jonker (1933 to 1965), whose criticism of her nation’s apartheid policies and censorship in the 1950s and early 1960s brought her into conflict not just with the government of the day, but her own father, a prominent lawmaker who headed the parliamentary committee responsible for the censorship laws and who eventually disowned her.
Photo courtesy of Priska Ketterer — Lucerne Festival
Jonker committed suicide at the age of 31 by walking into the sea off Cape Town, leading her to be sometimes compared with American poet Sylvia Plath. Her poetry and short stories, written in Afrikaans, have been widely translated, and after her death, friends created the Ingrid Jonker Prize for the best debut work of Afrikaans or English poetry.
Blank Out, a coproduction of the Dutch National Opera, the Lucerne Festival and the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, premiered on March 20, 2016, in Amsterdam as part of the Opera Forward festival.
The show, set in a house by the sea, explores the tangled connections between a parent and child and the unreliability of memories, presented through the dialogue between a man and his mother about a family tragedy.
The text is a combination of writings by van der Aa and Jonker’s poems.
While the digital technology in the form of interactive 3D film and electronic music is central to the work, blurring the lines between reality and imagination, life and death, the show also emphasizes the human touch.
The 49-year-old Van der Aa studied recording engineering at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague and film direction at the New York Film Academy, and has become known for works incorporating film and sampled soundtracks.
Two British singers are featured in the production, soprano Katherine Manley, the sole performer on stage, and baritone Roderick Williams, who appears in the film as the son. Choral portions on the film were sung by the Nederlands Kamerkoor.
Audience members will be provided with 3D glasses to wear during the performances.
Blank Out is 70 minutes long, without an intermission, and is performed in English, with Mandarin and English surtitles.
COVID-19 CANCELATIONS
The NTCH on Wednesday announced two more cancelations as a result of the spread of COVID-19 around the globe: the March 20 concert by French countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and the Ensemble Artaserse and Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi’s Seven Days Walking production on April 18.
Both Jaroussky and Einaudi have canceled their entire Asian tours. The former was to perform in Kaohsiung (at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on March 18), Shanghai and Tokyo, while Einaudi was also to perform in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.
In the NTCH’s news release about the cancelations, Einaudi said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan for the first time and was sorry to have to cancel.
The NTCH said customers who have purchased tickets for Jaroussky’s show can apply for a full refund through April 2, while those with tickets for Einaudi’s concert have until to April 30.
Tickets bought with credit cards would be processed automatically, while those who paid cash can get refunds from the ArtsTicket System’s service centers in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung or by mailing your ticket(s) and a copy of your passbook to Ms. Chang, National Theatre, E-Commerce Section, 21-1 Chungshan S. Rd, Taipei, 10048 before the closing dates. For more information, call 2-3393-9888.
Performance Notes
What: Love Song — Rhyme for you Revival
When: Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm
Where: National Theater (國家戲劇院), 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號)
Admission: NT$800 to NT$3,200, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticketing kiosks
Additional performances: Saturday next week at 2:30pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm at The Playhouse (中劇院) at the National Taichung Theater (台中國家歌劇院), 101, Huilai Rd Sec 2, Taichung City (台中市惠來路二段101號). Tickets are NT$700 to NT$2,200, available at NTT box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticketing kiosks
What: Blank Out
When: Tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30pm
Where: The Playhouse (中劇院) at the National Taichung Theater (台中國家歌劇院), 101, Huilai Rd Sec 2, Taichung City (台中市惠來路二段101號)
Admission: NT$600 to NT$2,000, available at NTT box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticketing kiosks
Tainan, the nation’s political capital and its largest settlement between the mid-17th and late-19th centuries, is the most Taiwanese of cities. Yet even here, the political and human tsunami which hit Taiwan after World War II left marks which are still visible. Between late 1945 and the final few days of 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) lost the Chinese Civil War that his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had been waging against Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) communists, an estimated 2.2 million Chinese soldiers, officials and civilians were reassigned — or moved voluntarily, or fled in great haste — to the island. At this
A Vietnamese migrant fisherman squeezes into his tiny bunk, picks out a bed bug and shows it to Father Gioan Tran Van Thiet. Usually Tran would be thinking of how to get the workers out of these squalid and cramped boat cabins, for which they pay up to NT$5,000 a month in “lodging fees.” But he now has additional concerns with the outbreak of COVID-19. Tran, a Vietnamese priest who runs the Migrant Workers’ Concern Desk at St Christopher’s Church in Taipei, was in Yilan on Feb. 15 handing out face masks, jackets and sweaters to the migrant fishermen. He acknowledges,
March 2 to March 8 Pan Ying-san (潘英三) recalls seeing Chen Fu-chih’s (陳復志) body in front of the Chiayi Train Station. Chen had been dead for three days, but soldiers forbade his relatives from collecting his body, using the corpse as an example for those who dare oppose the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. Five days later on March 23, 1947, the troops executed 11 more people at the same spot. When Pan asked what they did, the troops told him, “these people are hoodlums and bad guys.” Pan didn’t think that his father Pan Mu-chih (潘木枝)
The general discourse on China’s future role in the world has begun to shift. What began as a hope that China would reform not just economically but subsequently politically, has evolved into an increasingly unmuted concern of Chinese dictatorship, repression, and influence abroad. Kai Strittmatter’s We Have Been Harmonised documents and analyses the Orwellian path China has taken since President Xi Jinping (習近平) took the reigns of the People’s Republic. It reads like a dossier, a revelation of conventional and unconventional tactics the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has used to condition and revise their vision of China. One most striking