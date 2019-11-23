Five cocktails to keep you warm over Christmas

By Ryan Chetiyawardana / The Observer

These drinks are reflective of the season; flavours reminiscent of the aromas, nostalgia and comforting dishes that pervade the holiday time.

They’re also drinks designed to suit various gatherings. Some work for impromptu drop-ins. Others are for when you need the right cocktail to accompany the multitude of indulgences that adorn the Christmas table.

There’s also a consideration for the fact that the holidays also seem to spur a little extra waste in all our lives, so I’ve tried to balance this by using some ingredients that curb the impact on the planet, or are getting used across the table anyway. As with cooking, a little prep ahead of time makes a world of difference — and, as with your cooking, please use these as a guide and adapt as necessary. Happy gathering!

MR LYAN SUGGESTED I GIVE THIS TO YOU

This is ideal for a toast when friends drop by. It’s easy to have a batch sitting waiting, then simply pop open some bubbles (stick with something made methode champenoise — prosecco lacks the requisite bubbles, acidity or nuttiness). Pick a garnish as suits. Rosemary and citrus peels are perfectly festive.

Serves 8-10 people

200ml VS cognac

300ml blackberry liqueur

50ml Seedlip Spice 94

150ml water

10 hefty dashes Angostura orange bitters (or regular Angostura)

2 bottles sparkling wine, chilled

Preparation: mix all the ingredients together in a jug. Decant into a bottle, and chill well.

To serve, add 50ml to a coupette or flute, then top with sparkling wine, and garnish to taste.

EVERMULE

Makes 1

50ml cold-brewed green tea

1 sprig flat-leaf parsley

40ml non-alcoholic bittersweet aperitif

100ml ginger ale, chilled

lime wedges to garnish

Preparation: To make the cold-brewed green tea, add 3g of loose green tea leaves to 500ml cold water, and infuse in the fridge for 12 hours. Strain and keep chilled. Wrap the parsley sprig around the inside of a wine glass and fill with large cubes of ice. Add the Everleaf and tea and stir gently. Add more ice, then top with ginger ale, and garnish with a wedge of lime.

PANETTONE HOT CHOCOLATE

I love the spiced cakes of Christmas but there are always too many for any sensible consumption. This makes use of the leftover panettone that has begun to dry, but should definitely not be destined for the bin. The booze works great, but can be omitted. The proportion of milk to panettone is to taste, but around a liter of milk to about 300g of stale panettone is probably the best guide.

Makes 1

100ml spiced milk (see below)

30g good dark chocolate, grated

1 tsp unrefined sugar

15ml yellow chartreuse

15ml London dry gin

For the spiced milk:

1 liter milk

a pinch of salt

300g stale panettone

Preparation: To make the spiced milk, gently warm a pan of milk, then add a pinch of salt, and leftover cake. Keep on a very low heat for 15 minutes, then strain out the cake crumbs. If you’re feeling very energetic, the crumbs can be spread onto a baking tray, sprinkled in sugar, and baked on a very low heat for a “snap” as a garnish. Gently heat 100ml of the spiced milk with the grated chocolate and sugar, then pour into a cup with the chartreuse and gin.

PORT AND PONY

A warming and aromatic drink that’s perfect when you need to serve a group. Pro tip: this also works amazingly as a theatrical hot punch. Omit the lemon ice, but add a sliced fresh lemon to the mix, then clean a poker, warm in the embers of the fire, then as guests arrive, plunge the red hot “loggerhead” into the bowl (avoid touching the sides and wear a glove to avoid burns and a spitting cocktail). It will caramelise and warm in a way heating on the hob just won’t do.